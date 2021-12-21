Punjab to have school winter vacations in two phases to curb smog

LAHORE: In an effort to curb smog, the Punjab government on Tuesday informed the Lahore High Court (LHC) that the winter vacations in schools across the province have been divided into two phases.

A single-member bench comprising Justice Shahid Karim heard the petitions against the Punjab government’s failure to take significant measures to curb smog.

An official of the Punjab government appeared before the court with the notification about the phase-wise schedule of winter vacations in the province.

The notification read that holidays in 24 districts hard-hit by smog will be observed from December 23 to January 6. It added that the educational institutions will remain shut in the remaining 12 districts from January 3 to January 13.

The judge observed that vacations in the schools would help reduce traffic on roads which would bring down smog levels.

The high court had previously ordered the Punjab government to run an awareness drive against causes of smog.