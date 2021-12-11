Qasim Suri calls for unity among Muslims for resolution of issues

ISLAMABAD: National Assembly (NA) Deputy Speaker Qasim Khan Suri noted that Afghanistan, Palestine and Islamic nations are facing several grave issues and their resolution lies in concerted attention of Muslim countries.

He said the successful organisation of the 16th Session of the Parliamentary Union of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (PUIC) in Turkey deserves appreciation.

He also felicitated Turkey’s Grand National Assembly Speaker Mustafa Sentopn for his efforts on making the PUIC conference a success.

He noted that two members of PUIC, Afghanistan, and Palestine, are facing issues such as war, hunger, forced immigration, land occupation, terrorism, and gender-related persecution.

The official reiterated Pakistan’s firm stance of not recognising Israel and standing with the Palestinians.

Suri said that the Pakistani parliament has always had a clear stance on the Palestine issue.

He stated that Islam, through the Holy Quran and Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), preached fraternity and unity among Muslims.

Suri said each Muslim is a brother to the other and must stand shoulder by shoulder especially in the hour of need.

He highlighted that Muslim countries are facing issues of illiteracy, ignorance, injustice, and poverty, suggesting that they could be resolved only through the unity among Muslims.