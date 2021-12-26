Qasim Suri vows to end deprivations of people of Balochistan

QUETTA: Deputy Speaker National Assembly Qasim Khan Suri on Sunday vowed to end deprivations of people of Balochistan.

Qasim Khan Suri said this while addressing media in Quetta. “I will become a voice of Balochistan in the centre. I will try to fetch as much resources from the federal government for Balochistan as possible,” he said.

The deputy speaker National Assembly said that the Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) would be reorganised in Balochistan. He announced that for this purpose he would visit every district of the province.

He claimed that the government would complete its tenure at any cost.

To a query, Qasim Kham Suri said the government wanted former prime minister Nawaz Sharif to come to Pakistan and spend time in jail.

In the fresh reorganisation of the PTI, Qasim Suri was selected as PTI Balochistan president.

On December 13, President Dr Arif Alvi had said students of Balochistan had a great potential to change the destiny of the country by equipping themselves with the latest knowledge and information technology skills.

During an interactive session with the students and faculty members of Balochistan Residential College, Khuzdar, at Aiwan-e-Sadr, President Alvi had urged students to focus on their studies and play their role in the development of the country.

He had said that the government was focusing on the socio-economic development of the province which, unfortunately, had been neglected in the past.