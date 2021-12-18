Railways minister inaugurates special ‘Christmas Peace Pray Train’

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Railways Muhammad Azam Khan Swati has inaugurated the ‘Christmas Peace Pray Train’ as part of Christmas celebrations.

The minister also cut a Christmas cake and greeted the Christian community during a ceremony in Lahore.

Talking to the media, he said that the purpose of organising the ceremony was to share the happiness of the Christian community, promote interfaith harmony and give a message of unity for working jointly for peace and stability.

Azam Swati said that minorities who lived in Pakistan were enjoying equal rights and freedom.

He said that the Christmas train would travel from Lahore to Karachi as two additional coaches attached to Allama Iqbal Express by carrying a message of peace and happiness.

On behalf of Prime Minister Imran Khan, Governor of Punjab Mohammad Sarwar and all ministers, he wished Merry Christmas to the Christian community.

On December 17, Federal Minister for Interior Sheikh Rashid Ahmed had said that this year Christmas would be celebrated in Islamabad. He said the lightings arranged for the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation session would continue to be illuminating the streets of the capital city till Christmas.

A day ago, Federal Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Pir Noor ul Haq Qadri had cut a Christmas cake at Saint Antony Church in Lahore.