Rangers striving for prevention of drug use in educational institutions: DG

KARACHI: DG Rangers (Sindh) Major General Iftikhar Hassan Chaudhry on Wednesday said that the Rangers were constantly striving for the prevention of drug menace in educational institutions, adding that the cooperation of Karachiites and institutions was required as it was demonstrated in the war against terrorism.

He said this while addressing the students at the Institute of Business Management during his visit.

In his address, he said that the development of the country depends on the promotion of cultural, economic and social attitudes.

Read more: Punjab govt to establish directorate to combat drug use in school

“We have achieved this country after great sacrifices. Young people, especially students, are our most valuable asset. Let the youth move forward in the field of knowledge and practice and play a collective role in the development and prosperity of the country so that the dream of a developed Pakistan of Quaid-e-Azam can be fulfilled.”

Read more: Higher education to put country on socioeconomic uplift: President Alvi

On this occasion, the vice chancellor, administration and students of the university appreciated the efforts of Rangers in maintaining peace.