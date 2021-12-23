Recommendations on EVMs and I-voting: ECP grants 10 more days to committees
ISLAMABAD: : Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has granted 10 more days to committees constituted by electoral watchdog to present their recommendations on Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) and I-voting.
All the bodies on Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) and I-voting presented their draft report to the Commission.
The commission expressed certain observations and also gave few directions to the committees in this regard.
The committees requested the ECP to give some more time to finalise their reports. The request was granted by the commission by allowing them 10 more days to further improve their recommendations on EVMs and I-voting.
The committees include Technical body headed by the secretary, Legal by DG Law whereas Financial body headed by Additional Secretary (Admin).
