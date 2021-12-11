Rescue 1122 launches mobile app to improve service delivery

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Sardar Usman Buzdar on Saturday inaugurated the mobile application for Rescue 1122 named Rescue Mobile App.

The inaugural ceremony of the Rescue 1122 mobile application was held at the CM’s Office in Lahore on Saturday.

Punjab Rescue Services Director General (DG) Rizwan Naseer briefed the CM about the working and other features of the Rescue Mobile App.

While addressing the ceremony, Buzdar said the mobile application would greatly help in timely response to a mishap.

The chief minister termed it a major initiative for ensuring timely response in emergency services.

The CM lauded the efforts of Punjab Rescue Services DG and his information technology (IT) team for initiating the emergency response and digitisation of data.

“The mobile application will play an important role in providing emergency services to the citizens of Punjab at their doorstep,” Buzdar added. He said the digitalisation of the system will help to improve the provision of services to citizens.

“The mobile app will prove to be a game-changer as it will also help to trace the accurate location where the incident has occurred,” the official said.

Buzdar added that the app will also eradicate the culture of bogus calls besides improving the standard of emergency services in Punjab.

The chief minister stated that Rescue 1122 has rendered its services in emergencies to millions of people since its inception. He added that Rescue 1122 Air Ambulances will be launched in the remote areas soon, noting that Punjab will be the first province in South Asia with the availability of such service.

He said that the range of the Motorbike Rescue Service is being extended to 27 districts while asserting that the services will be available in every tehsil of the province by June next year.

Rescue services DG said that the Motorbike Rescue Service, in major cities, responded to over 0.85 million emergency calls and rendered services with an average response time of 4 minutes.

“Rescue 1122 is making efforts to provide the best and timely emergency services to the citizens.”, he said.

DG also thanked the CM for his support in strengthening the rescue service in Punjab.