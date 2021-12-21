Responsible for Sialkot tragedy must be awarded maximum punishment, Punjab minister tells US CG

LAHORE: Punjab Law Minister Raja Basharat on Tuesday said that the accused, who are responsible for the Sialkot tragedy, must be awarded maximum punishment, adding that the police and public prosecution departments had been directed to submit flawless challan before the court within 30 days.

He said this while talking with US Consul General William Macnoele, who called on him in the Punjab Assembly where law and order situation in the province was under discussion.

Basharat told the visiting guest that the Punjab government had so far enacted record legislation rather than the other provinces in the country whereas law and order situation in the province was satisfactory.

The minister further said that such steps were being taken so that none would dare to commit such crime happened in Sialkot in future.

On the occasion, the US Consul General said that the steps taken by the Punjab government to eradicate terrorism and extremism were commendable.

He said law enforcing agencies were also doing laudable work to curb extremism, adding that the United States would continue its support for the development of education, health and other social sectors in Pakistan.