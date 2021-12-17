Sanctions, assets freeze has crippled Afghanistan’s banking system: FM Qureshi

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has said that sanctions and assets freeze crippled the banking system of Afghanistan, impeding the transfer of funds for humanitarian purposes.

In his article published in Khaleej Times, he said that the crippling of the banking system was hampering the payment of salaries of workers in critical sectors such as public services, education and health.

“A review and reconsideration of sanctions are essential to save lives, enable basic services and maintain a modicum of public governance,” said the FM.

The foreign minister continued that fragile governance structure, severe liquidity shortage and financial sanctions presented a clear and present danger of an economic meltdown in Afghanistan.

“The humanitarian calamity afflicting Afghanistan is perhaps the worst in the world today.”

Despite modest resources and financial constraints, Pakistan was providing humanitarian support and provided air and land bridge for humanitarian supplies and facilitated transit trade and cross border movement of Afghans in need, he added.

The foreign minister said that it was not the time to abandon the people of Afghanistan. Giving in to the temptation to ‘move on from Afghanistan would be catastrophic, he added.