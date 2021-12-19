Saudi Arabia allocates one billion riyals for Afghan people: foreign minister

ISLAMABAD: Addressing inaugural session of the 17th Extraordinary Session of Council of Foreign Ministers of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation on Afghanistan in Islamabad, Saudi Arabia Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan said the kingdom had allocated one billion Saudi riyals for assistance of people of Afghanistan.

He admitted that the citizens in Afghanistan were going through hardship and the economic crisis could further deteriorate the situation.

“We desire for peace in Afghanistan. So we should see the issue of Afghanistan on humanitarian ground’,” he said.

The Saudi Arabian foreign minister also appreciated Pakistan for convening the conference in a short time.

Over half of Afghan population suffering from food scarcity: FM Qureshi

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Saturday said more than half of the Afghan population was suffering from food scarcity.

“This session is crucial for survival of Afghanistan. The conference has been held to spread awareness regarding the issues being faced by people of Afghanistan,” said Shah Mahmood Qureshi.

Millions of Afghan children were at risk of dying due to malnutrition, he said adding that it was unfortunate that hardships and sufferings of the Afghan people had not eased.

The World Food Programme had warnd that Afghanistan could become the largest humanitarian crisis in the world, he said. Years of conflicts, poor governance and Afghanistan’s excessive dependence on foreign aid had created this situation, he added. He said we should focus on enhancing food security of Afghanistan.

“The OIC has consistently supported the right of self-determination of Palestinians and Kashmiris suffering from illegal occupation. Today is no different. The only message the session sends is our unity to address the Afghan crisis,” he said

FM Qureshi said the OIC and Islamic Ummah had come as a whole to push the international community to assist Afghanistan financially. Cash was needed to revive the economy, pay salaries and reboot the economic system, he maintained. He said there was no money to pay for essential supplies. Economic collapse in Afghanistan would be horrendous, he said.

“No other country has to gain more from peace in Afghanistan than Pakistan. This session must assure visible change and signal people of Afghanistan that we are united on stabilising economy of Afghanistan. Afghan situation cannot be overlooked. If the situation of Afghanistan deteriorates any further then peace of the region and the world would be at stake,” he said.

Pakistan hosting OIC Council of Foreign Ministers session on Afghanistan

Pakistan is hosting 17th Extraordinary Session of Council of Foreign Ministers of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation on Afghanistan in Islamabad today.

The conference will devise a comprehensive strategy to deal with the dire humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan. The session is convened at the initiative of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia as OIC summit chair.

Prime Minister Imran Khan will deliver the key note address at the inaugural session.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal Bin Farhan Al-Saud and OIC Secretary General Hissein Brahim Taha will also address the inaugural session.

Around 70 delegations from OIC member states, non-members and international organisations are attending the moot. It includes around 20 delegations led at the ministerial and 10 at the deputy-minister/minister of state level.

Read more: OIC conference on Afghanistan holds paramount importance: FM Qureshi

The extraordinary session is expected to pass a joint resolution. Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and OIC Secretary Hissein Brahim Taha will also address a news conference at the end of the moot.

“The 17th Extraordinary Session reflects Pakistan’s abiding commitment and consistent efforts to promote peace and stability in Afghanistan and the continued well-being of the Afghan people,” the Foreign Office said in a statement.

It further stated that the session would provide an opportunity to consider practical and concrete steps to help address the humanitarian needs of the Afghan people.

After the Taliban’s return to power, billions of dollars in aid and assets were frozen by the international community, and the nation of 38 million now faces a bitter winter.

The United Nations has repeatedly warned that Afghanistan is on the brink of the world’s worst humanitarian emergency with a combined food, fuel and cash crisis.

Pakistan and Afghanistan are founding members of the OIC. Over the years, Pakistan and the OIC have extended consistent support to the people of Afghanistan.