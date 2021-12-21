Saudi Arabia sends 200 trucks of aid to Afghanistan via Pakistan

Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani was the chief guest at the launching ceremony of the project. Image: File

ISLAMABAD: King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSRelief) on Tuesday launched a relief package for Afghanistan.

Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani was the chief guest at the launching ceremony of the project.

Under this initiative, initially 200 trucks loaded with 1,920 tons of food and non-food items from Saudi Arabia left for Afghanistan via Pakistan.

Each food package contains all necessary essential food items. The project will benefit about 280,000 people in Afghanistan.

In non-food, 10,000 winter package comprises warm clothes for the needy families living in the colder regions of Afghanistan.

“The distribution of 30,000 food packages and 10,000 non-food packages will help the poor and deserving people living in Afghanistan,” said Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani talking to media on this occasion.

Welcoming this humanitarian initiative of Saudi Arabia, he said such initiatives were of great importance to avert a humanitarian crisis in the neighboring country.

Chairman Senate urged the international community including developed countries to take such steps following the footprints of Saudi Arabia.

He also reiterated Pakistan’s resolve to take all possible steps for helping Afghan people who were in dire need of humanitarian assistance.