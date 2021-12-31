SBCA hands over list of officers involved in illegal construction of Nasla Tower

A view of Karachi’s Nasla Tower that was demolished on the Supreme Court’s order. Photo: Athar Khan/BOL News

KARACHI: The Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) handed over the list of officers responsible for the illegal construction of Nasla Tower to the police investigation team.

The names of 37 officers including former DG SBCA Manzoor Qadir Kaka, DCB in-charge Safdar Ali Magsi, Deputy Director Sarfraz Hussain are included in the list, sources privy to the development told BOL News.

According to sources, Assistant Director Majid Magsi, Abdul Sami Soomro, Talal Ahmed Magsi and Aamir Ali Alvi, Muhammad Asim Ansari, Syed Abdul Haseeb, Rehmatullah Maghrebi, Niaz Hussain Leghari, Syed Imran Rizvi, Rehan Hussain Ghauri are also on the list.

The list of officers responsible for illegal construction also included RBC Hussain Kushk, Kashif Nazir, Abdul Asim Khan, Fahad Raza Bhimbhro, Amir Ali Abbasi, Muhammad Amir Qureshi, Muhammad Asif Sheikh, Amir Hussain, Shafi Muhammad Magsi, Muhammad Jahangir, Altaf Hussain Soomro. Shahid Mehmood, Arif Shuja and Mohammad Nadeem.

The names of building inspectors Muhammad Mithal Lakheer, Sajid Hussain Bhatti, Umeer Khan Dawood, Agha Shiraz Ahmed, Laiq Ahmed Bhutto, Assadullah Chandio, Khalid Hussain Soomro, Isra Ali Chandani and Hussain Ali Chandio are also included in the list.

According to the SBCA report, all these officers were posted in Jamshed Town in 2013 adding that the NOC of Nasla Tower was issued during the tenure of these officers.

Sources said that this was a residential plot that was later commercialized after conducting the site inspection.

The report said that DG SBCA Manzoor Kaka himself heard the case and gave permission for the map.

The police investigation team sought details of 37 officers, including former DG Manzoor Kaka, from SBCA.

Police officials said that copies of identity cards and official records of all the officers should be provided so that the case could proceed.

The SBCA has also given mobile numbers of some of the officers to the police investigation team.

A police investigation team reached the Master Plan Department at the Civic Center to register a case related to the Nasla Tower case and make progress in the investigation.

Police officials said that all the officers have gone into hiding to avoid police arrests. We have collected some records and more are being obtained.