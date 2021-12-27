SC accepts Murtaza Wahab’s apology, after ordering his removal as administrator

KARACHI: The Supreme Court of Pakistan on Monday accepted the unconditional apology of Karachi Administrator and Spokesperson of Sindh Government Murtaza Wahab, after directing the provincial chief minister to remove him from the post of administrator.

The SC directed him to keep the post of administrator separate from politics and fulfill his responsibilities beyond his political association and pressure.

The apex court made these remarks after pardoning Murtaza Wahab for exchanging hot words with the court’s bench during the hearing of a case pertaining to the illegal occupation of Gutter Baghicha land.

Read more: Supreme Court orders to remove encroachments from govt’s land in Karachi

Ordering to vacate the land of Gutter Baghicha, Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Gulzar Ahmed asked under what law the land of parks was occupied. He directed to reinstate all the parks by removing illegal occupancies.

Justice Qazi Muhammed Amin Ahmed said the land was not someone’s personal property and it belonged to the state, so it must be returned.

Murtaza Wahab said big observations against the government were passed in the open court. He asked should we go away and leave the government. To which, the chief justice said, “Shut up, Mr what are you talking about? Don’t do politics here. Go, get out. Let’s remove you from your post. Are you an administrator or a political leader?”

اپنے شھر اپنے صوبے اور اپنے ملک کی خدمت کرنا میرا فرض ہے میرے لۓ اعزاز ہے، اور یہ فرض میں بخوبی نبھاتا رہونگا ۔ https://t.co/cN0fJSaFa0 — Murtaza Wahab Siddiqui (@murtazawahab1) December 27, 2021

The CJ said an administrator was appointed to serve the citizens with impartiality. An administrator’s post was not for politics, he remarked. He directed the chief minister to appoint an impartial and competent person on the post.

Following this, Murtaza Wahab extended an unconditional apology to the court.

“I have apologised from the SC. Whatever the court decides, I will accept it. I have immense respect for the judiciary. This is my own court,” he said talking to media during the break before his apology was accepted.

Read more: ‘Karachi Zoo mafia’ responsible for white lion’s death: Murtaza Wahab

Meanwhile, Gulzar Ahmed also said that it was time that all the societies of the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) should be dissolved. “Who thought that construction could be made on amenity plots? Amenity plots would remain amenity plots till the day of judgment,” he said.

The officers and employees of KMC thought to mint money by selling the amenity plots, he said.

The CJP directed the administrator to reinstate all the parks. The administrator said, “You know about the difficulties in the metropolis better than me.” The CJP said he did not need any court verdict for the reinstatement of parks.