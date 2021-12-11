SC extends deadline for govt to submit progress report on APS

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court of Pakistan on Saturday gave the government three weeks to submit a progress report on the Army Public School (APS) attack case.

The apex court extended the earlier deadline after the federal government’s plea.

Earlier this week, the Additional Attorney General filed a civil miscellaneous application (CMA) and sought three more weeks to submit the progress report on APS.

In November, Prime Minister Imran Khan appeared before the apex court after a three-judge bench — headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Gulzar Ahmed, and comprising Justice Qazi Mohammad Amin Ahmed and Justice Ijazul Ahsan — summoned him in the APS attack suo motu case.

The premier, accompanied by Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry and Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid, appeared before the bench and briefed the apex court on the progress made in the case.

“We had a government in the province at that time and I immediately reached Peshawar,” Prime Minister Imran Khan told the court.

“What has the state done to bring justice to the parents of the children?” CJP Gulzar further questioned. “I was not in the government then,” PM Imran replied.

To this, the CJP remarked that his government was now in power and what had they done to bring the criminals to justice?

“According to the report, no measures have been taken,” said Ajazul Haq added. “Protection of the people is the responsibility of the state under the Constitution,” remarked CJP Gulzar.

In response, the premier said that 80,000 people were martyred in the war on terror.

“I had said at the time that this is America’s war, we should not interfere,” he said adding that Pakistan should have taken a neutral stance.

“We had nothing to do with 9/11. We did not know who was the friend, and who was the enemy?” the premier reiterated in the court.

“No need to go back in time,” said Justice Qazi Amin and added, “You are the prime minister and we respect you. Explain what steps have been taken so far after the tragedy?”

To this, the premier replied, “We made a National Action Plan (NAP) after the tragedy. We won the war because the whole nation stood with the Pakistan Army.”

“We have formed the National Intelligence Coordination Committee, which is looking into the matter,” claimed the PM.

“None of the names given by [the APS victims] parents are sacred cows. We will take action if the Supreme Court orders,” PM assured the top court.