SC forms body to review appointments in Sindh courts

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court of Pakistan on Friday formed a committee to review the appointments made in courts of Sindh province.

The SC three-member bench headed by Justice Umar Ata Bandial took up the case against the appointments in the subordinate courts of Sindh.

During the hearing, Justice Umar Ata Bandial observed that no test had been conducted nor any ads were published for the appointments. The judge further said that the reasons for relaxing the age criteria and domicile rules was also not explained.

Read more: MDCAT mandatory for medical college admission, rules Supreme Court

Justice Ijazul Ahsan remarked that the rules had been violated while making appointments in the subordinate courts. The judge also questioned the Sindh High Court’s action under its supervisory jurisdiction.

The SHC registrar told the apex court that subordinate judiciary followed the same procedure for appointments.

Lawyer Munir A Malik argued that it should be scrutinised whether the high court is following the same procedure for appointments or not.

Read more: Supreme Court rejects FBR’s appeals against Kulsoom Nawaz, Shehbaz Sharif

The Supreme Court had directed the SHC registrar to compile records of the appointments. The court later adjourned the hearing till January.