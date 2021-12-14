Science ministry prepares draft of national hemp policy

Web Desk BOL News

14th Dec, 2021. 03:39 pm

A hemp regulatory authority will be formed to facilitate investors. Image: File

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Science and Technology Senator Shibli Faraz announced on Tuesday that the national hemp policy has been drafted and sent to the federal cabinet for approval.

“A hemp regulatory authority will be formed to facilitate investors and a one-window operation will be started under the regulatory authority,” Shibli Faraz said in a statement.

Read more: Minister urged to propose white poppy seeds export without delay

He said numerous applications were received for cultivation of hemp. In the first phase, 100 companies would be issued licenses for cultivation of the crop, he said.

The federal minister also apprised that the policy was formulated in consultation with all the stakeholders.

“After consultation with the ministries of education, commerce, agriculture and anti-narcotics, it was decided that a boundary wall will be erected around the area where hemp will be cultivated and surveillance cameras will also be installed,” he said.

Read more: Industrial cannabis production will generate $1 billion in revenue

He said international hemp had the market of more than $100 billion. He clarified that the policy was devised for cultivation of the crop for medical and industrial purposes.

“Because of harvesting of hemp, import of textile and medicine will become less,” he hoped.

Read More

38 mins ago
PTI will face worst defeat in upcoming LG elections, says Azma Bukhari

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Punjab spokesperson Azma Bukhari has said that...
1 hour ago
Restoration of sacked employees: SC seeks reply from AGP on Parliament’s jurisdiction

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court (SC) has sought reply from the Attorney General...
1 hour ago
Acid Attack case: Karachi court awards life sentence to ex-cop

KARACHI: A former policeman was awarded life imprisonment by a sessions’ court...
1 hour ago
NAB forms over 1000 character-building societies in educational institutions: official

KARACHI: NAB has constituted over a thousand character-building societies in educational institutions...
1 hour ago
Nationalist face of Bilawal Zardari exposed to nation, says Mustafa Kamal

KARACHI: Pak Sarzameen Party Chairman Syed Mustafa Kamal on Tuesday said that...
1 hour ago
JSMU organises motivational session on spiritual cardiology

KARACHI: Jinnah Sindh Medical University (JSMU) organised a motivational session on Spiritual...