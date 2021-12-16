Senate notification case: SC defers hearing on request of Ishaq Dar’s lawyer

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court (SC) has adjourned the hearing of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Ishaq Dar’s Senate notification case until next week after his counsel requested the court for a future date.

A three-member bench of the top court, headed by Justice Ijazul Ahsan, heard the case in the capital on Thursday.

During the hearing, Additional Attorney General (AAG) Amir Rehman requested the court to declare Dar’s seat as vacant.

He argued that as per the recently promulgated ordinance, the seat of a member of the parliament would be deemed to have fallen vacant if he did not take the oath of his office within 60 days of his election.

The AAG also told the court that the Islamabad High Court (IHC) had already rejected the petition filed against the ordinance.

Dar did not appear before the court even after the apex court summoned the former finance minister several times before, Rehman added.

“He did not even give any reason for skipping hearings,” said AAG Rehman.

The SC later adjourned the hearing till next week.