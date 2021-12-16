Senate notification case: SC defers hearing on request of Ishaq Dar’s lawyer
ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court (SC) has adjourned the hearing of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Ishaq Dar’s Senate notification case until next week after his counsel requested the court for a future date.
Read more: Private TV channel apologises to Ishaq Dar over ‘baseless’ allegations
A three-member bench of the top court, headed by Justice Ijazul Ahsan, heard the case in the capital on Thursday.
During the hearing, Additional Attorney General (AAG) Amir Rehman requested the court to declare Dar’s seat as vacant.
He argued that as per the recently promulgated ordinance, the seat of a member of the parliament would be deemed to have fallen vacant if he did not take the oath of his office within 60 days of his election.
The AAG also told the court that the Islamabad High Court (IHC) had already rejected the petition filed against the ordinance.
Dar did not appear before the court even after the apex court summoned the former finance minister several times before, Rehman added.
Read more: PML-N’s reaction against reopening of Hudaibiya case
“He did not even give any reason for skipping hearings,” said AAG Rehman.
The SC later adjourned the hearing till next week.
Read More
LHC seeks answer on compensatory term for local govt representatives
LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Thursday sought a comprehensive reply...
Govt to file defamation suit against ex-PTI member Wajihuddin Ahmed
ISLAMABAD: Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry has announced they are filing a defamation...
PM Imran Khan says G-B will see new era of prosperity with Skardu airport
Prime Minister Imran Khan, on Thursday, reaffirmed the government's commitment to uplift...
Lahore smog: LHC asks Punjab govt to consider closing schools from Dec 20
LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC), on Thursday, expressed concern over smog...
Crackdown against non-compliance of Covid SOPs, unvaccinated people in K-P
PESHAWAR: Crackdown against non-compliance of coronavirus Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) and unvaccinated...