Senator Shaukat Tarin takes oath as federal minister

ISLAMABAD: Senator Shaukat Tarin on Monday took oath as federal minister at a ceremony in Aiwan-e-Sadr in the capital.

President Dr Arif Alvi administered the oath while many federal ministers and senior officials attended the ceremony.

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain also congratulated Tarin on this occasion.

In a statement on Monday, he said Tarin’s efforts were commendable for stabilizing the economy, poverty alleviation and promotion of construction industry in the country as per the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

On December 24, Tarin had sworn in as a senator by Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani after receiving 87 votes in the Senate.

Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) Senator Ayub Afridi had resigned from his seat in November to make it possible for Tarin to become a senator, as only a lawmaker could present the budget in the parliament.

On April 16, Tarin had replaced Hammad Azhar as federal finance minister for six months as permitted by the constitution. Meanwhile, the ruling party had failed to get him elected as a lawmaker. So, on October 18, he was appointed as advisor to the prime minister on finance and revenue.

The government aims to pass the State Bank of Pakistan Amendment Bill, 2021, and the Finance Supplementary Bill, 2021, according to the International Monetary Fund (IMF)’s demand.

On November 26, Tarin had refuted claims that the government would introduce any new taxes in the mini-budget following an agreement with the IMF. But, he had said, the government would withdraw some of the exemptions granted to the business community.