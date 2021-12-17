Setting up of Sialkot varsity of applied engineering, emerging technologies approved

LAHORE: The Cabinet Committee on Legislative Business approved several proposals including the establishment of Sialkot University of Applied Engineering and Emerging Technologies during a meeting held at the Civil Secretariat on Friday.

The 78th meeting of the committee chaired by Punjab Law Minister Raja Basharat considered ten agenda items of different departments and approved several legal proposals.

Other proposals approved by the committee included a draft of Punjab Skills Development Policy 2021 in line with industry demand, one time three months of age relaxation for PMS Exam 2022 presented by Punjab Public Service Commission, amendment to Quaid-e-Azam Library Regulations 1984, nomination of Punjab Finance Secretary Iftikhar Amjad as Board Director and member of Punjab Bank and nomination of Naeem-ul-Haq for Vice Chairman of Lahore Development Authority.

The committee postponed the proposal to amend the Punjab Criminal Prosecution Service Inspection Act 2018. The meeting was also attended by Additional Chief Secretary Punjab, Additional Chief Secretary Home and secretaries of relevant departments.