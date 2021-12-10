Shahbaz Gill responds to PML-N’s diatribe

LAHORE: Hitting back at Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Political Communication Dr Shahbaz Gill alleged that the party’s leadership was responsible for sinking the country in debts.

SAPM’s reply was in reaction to the diatribe by PML-N spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb earlier in the day.

She had claimed that Prime Minister Imran Khan was putting his nameplate on the Karachi Green Line project. She added that the project was initiated by former prime minister Nawaz Sharif.

Gill labeled PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif as ‘Mr Absconder’ and claimed that every project commenced by him narrates a “horrific tale of corruption”.

The SAPM said that plunderers of Pakistan exhibit their hypocrisy when they try to create the impression that they feel the pain for the poor.

He claimed that Pakistan secured a place in the corruption index due to the corrupt families.

The SAPM also hailed the Ehsas programme of the incumbent government and condemned the negative propaganda against it. It is one of the best global welfare programmes, he claimed.

Gill said in the past, government officials and political activists benefited from the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP), however today, the unprivileged people are getting their rights in a respectful manner.

During his address, SAPM criticised the justice system of Pakistan, saying the influential people get the clean chit while the weak individuals are put behind the bars.

He said that the sugar mills get stay orders from the court when they are penalised by the government and the same extends to other mafias.

Gill said that the cases in the courts remain under adjudication for decades.

He mentioned that a case against him was underway for the past two years and nothing has come out of it yet as he has neither been acquitted nor punished.

He condemned the brutal killing of a Sri Lankan national in Sialkot and termed the incident as unpleasant.

Shahbaz said that the crime rate would only decline if the offenders are going to get punished while emphasising that no society could progress without the implementation of the law.