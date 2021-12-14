Shahid Khaqan, Zubair’s statements expose rift within PML-N: Fawad

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Tuesday said that contradictory statements of PML-N leaders Shahid Khaqan and Muhammad Zubair have further exposed the rift within the party.

In a tweet, the minister said that Sharif and Zardari’s families had brought destruction to the country and now they were facing the outcome of their misdeeds. The minister said new leadership would now emerge in the PML-N, which was a good omen and the PPP should also look beyond Asif Zardari.

Elections of powerful local governments in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa this month and in Punjab in the next few months were a manifestation of the confidence of the government, he remarked.

He said that PPP and PML-N could not field enough candidates in K-P and the same situation would emerge in Punjab.

He said that only one or two television news channels were trying to keep their practically dead politics alive.

اس مہینےخیبرپختونخواہ اور اگلے چند ماہ میں پنجاب میں طاقتور مقامی حکومتوں کے انتخابات حکومت کا اعتماد ظاہر کرتے ہیں پیپلز پارٹی اور نون لیگKP میں امیدوار بھی کھڑے نہیں کر سکیں یہی حالت پنجاب میں ہوگی، صرف ایک دو ٹی وی آپ کی عملی طور پر مردہ سیاست کو زندہ رکھنے کی سعی کر رہے ہیں — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) December 14, 2021

Earlier on Monday, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said that the cost of a urea bag in the global market was Rs10,000.

Responding to a tweet critical of the incumbent government, the minister said that the official price of a urea bag in Pakistan was just Rs1,700 while in the black market it was being sold at Rs2,200.

He said that Pakistan had to import diammonium phosphate (DAP) fertilizer and the government had no control over its price.

Chaudhry added that farmers got an additional income of Rs400 billion on five major crops owing to the government’s policies.

“What else should the government do,” he asked.