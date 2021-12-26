Sharifs made premeditated attack on judiciary, asserts PM aide Shahzad Akbar

ISLAMABAD: Advisor to Prime Minister on Accountability Shahzad Akbar has asserted said that Sharif family has made calculated attack on judiciary to hamper and influence proceedings.

Akbar in a tweet on Sunday said that it has also been gone public that Nawaz Sharif had Rana Shamim sign the shady affidavit in his presence in office.

Big question now is who gave the questionable affidavit to the ‘journalist’ ? As Rana Shamim says it was in a safe! Can he be trusted ? Or were ‘others’ present the source?

Whatever it was, highly shady, questionable and premeditated — Mirza Shahzad Akbar (@ShazadAkbar) December 26, 2021

He further said that the big question now is who gave the questionable affidavit to the journalist as Rana Shamim said that it was in a safe.

Earlier, Federal Minister for Information Fawad Chaudhry in a tweet on Sunday once again termed the Sharif family a mafia, “which possesses the ability to blackmail institutions including the judiciary.”

Read more: Nobody doubts both Zardari, Sharif families are corrupt: Sheikh Rashid

The minister asserted that an affidavit by the former chief justice of Gilgit Baltistan (GB) Rana Shamim against former judges was signed in the office of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif. He also shared the clipping of the news story in his tweet.

In the ‘leaked’ affidavit, dated November 10, 2021, Shamim allegedly stated that the former chief justice of Pakistan (CJP) Saqib Nisar during his visit to GB made a call to an Islamabad High Court (IHC) judge and asked him to ensure that Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz were not granted bails before the General Elections 2018.

The IHC will open the ‘sealed affidavit’ couriered from London in the presence of the Attorney General of Pakistan (AGP) during the proceeding on December 28.

“Rana Shamim notarised the affidavit against ex-CJP Saqib Nisar and judges of the IHC in front of Nawaz Sharif in his office,” Fawad wrote in the tweet.

The new revelations have once again proven Sharif family a ‘Sicilian Mafia’ that possesses the ability to blackmail different institutions including the judiciary, he added.