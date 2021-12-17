SHC asks KMC, commissioner to resolve dispute over cottage industry land
KARACHI: The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Friday directed commissioner Karachi and Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) to sort out the dispute arising from the recent demarcation of land in Orangi Township and Baldia Cottage Industrial Zone.
The counsel for KMC, Hassan Abidi, informed a two-member bench comprising Justice Zafar Ahmed Rajput and Justice Faisal Kamal Alam that the corporation had allotted 348 acres land to the cottage industry. But now, stated the counsel, the Board of Revenue was saying that the KMC had only 46 acres land.
Read more: SHC censures SBCA for granting approval to dead man for construction of building
The KMC counsel stated that the Karachi Development Authority (KDA) had allotted the cottage industry land to the KMC. When the land was allotted to the cottage industry nobody raised any objection to it, he said.
When the bench sought Advocate General (AG) Sindh Salman Talib Deen’s view on the situation, he apprised that Sindh industries department had completed the development of an industrial zone over 3,000 acres that would also had provision plots for small and cottage industries.
The AG Sindh stated that summary for allotment of land had been sent to Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah.
However, the bench observed that the dispute over cottage industry land in Orangi would still need to be sorted out.
The bench directed the KMC and commissioner to file a progress report regarding resolving of the dispute over cottage industry to court on January 15, 2022.
Read more: Mandi Bahauddin chamber chief meets minister
The same bench had earlier ordered demarcation of the entire land of the Orangi Township and Baldia Town Cottage Industrial Zone under supervision of the municipal commissioner and the members of the relevant coordination committee.
The order was passed on a petition of Mohammad Ferozuddin Hilaly against illegal encroachment of the land meant for the Orangi Township and Baldia Cottage industry.
Read More
ICCBS to host workshop on “Artificial Intelligence in Health Sciences”
KARACHI: The International Center for Chemical and Biological Sciences (ICCBS) - University...
SC reinstates all govt grade 1 to 7 employees
ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court of Pakistan on Friday reinstated BPS 1 to...
Coca-Cola Foundation funds UNHCR’S humanitarian aid for displaced Afghans
ISLAMABAD: The Coca-Cola Foundation, the global philanthropic arm of the Coca-Cola Company,...
Public holiday in Islamabad on Saturday, Sunday due to OIC summit
The federal government has declared a public holiday in Islamabad on December...
LG representatives case: LHC rejects petitions seeking inclusion of suspension period
LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday rejected petitions seeking inclusion...