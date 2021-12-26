Shehbaz asks UN to take notice of genocidal threats to Muslims in India

LAHORE: Opposition Leader in the National Assembly (NA) Shehbaz Sharif has urged United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) and human rights bodies to take notice of the threats of ethnic cleansing of Muslims in India.

The opposition leader made this demand in response to a report by ‘The New York Times’ on rising anti-Muslim sentiments in India in Narendra Modi’s regime.

India’s descent into chaos continues under Modi’s fascist apparatus. The UN Human Rights Council & other human rights bodies must take note of the threats of ethnic cleansing of Muslims hurled by Hindutva leaders in a recent “hate-speech conclave” in India. https://t.co/J8rxi93tGP — Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) December 26, 2021

In the tweet, Shehbaz Sharif wrote that India’s descent into chaos continues under the fascist apparatus of Narendra Modi.

He urged that the UNHRC and other human rights bodies take notice of the threats of ethnic cleansing of Muslims hurled by Hindutva leaders in a recent ‘hate-speech conclave’ in India.