Shehbaz asks UN to take notice of genocidal threats to Muslims in India

Web Desk BOL News

26th Dec, 2021. 02:42 pm
Shehbaz Sharif

Opposition Leader in the National Assembly Shahbaz Sharif. Photo: Radio Pakistan

LAHORE: Opposition Leader in the National Assembly (NA) Shehbaz Sharif has urged United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) and human rights bodies to take notice of the threats of ethnic cleansing of Muslims in India.

Read more: Russell Tribunal highlights Indian atrocities in occupied Kashmir

The opposition leader made this demand in response to a report by ‘The New York Times’ on rising anti-Muslim sentiments in India in Narendra Modi’s regime.

In the tweet, Shehbaz Sharif wrote that India’s descent into chaos continues under the fascist apparatus of Narendra Modi.

Read more: No place to pray: Muslim worshippers under pressure in India

He urged that the UNHRC and other human rights bodies take notice of the threats of ethnic cleansing of Muslims hurled by Hindutva leaders in a recent ‘hate-speech conclave’ in India.

Read More

15 mins ago
Qasim Suri vows to end deprivations of people of Balochistan

QUETTA: Deputy Speaker National Assembly Qasim Khan Suri on Sunday vowed to...
2 hours ago
Sharif family has ability to blackmail institutions like a mafia: Fawad Chaudhry

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Information Fawad Chaudhry once again termed the Sharif...
2 hours ago
Gas crisis began in Pakistan in 2009, intensified every year: Shahbaz Gill

ISLAMABAD: Retweeting a Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) leader Khawaja Muhammad Asif’s tweet...
3 hours ago
Rain, snowfall predicted in different parts of country

ISLAMABAD: Rain and snow is expected in Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhuwa, Potohar region,...
4 hours ago
American woman’s dead body found in Lakki Marwat

LAKKI MARWAT: Dead body of a US national woman of Pakistani origin...
5 hours ago
Plastic threat: Over 3.3m tonnes of plastic is wasted every year in Pakistan

The management of plastic waste has turned out to be a gigantic...