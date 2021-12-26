Shehbaz asks UN to take notice of genocidal threats to Muslims in India
LAHORE: Opposition Leader in the National Assembly (NA) Shehbaz Sharif has urged United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) and human rights bodies to take notice of the threats of ethnic cleansing of Muslims in India.
Read more: Russell Tribunal highlights Indian atrocities in occupied Kashmir
The opposition leader made this demand in response to a report by ‘The New York Times’ on rising anti-Muslim sentiments in India in Narendra Modi’s regime.
India’s descent into chaos continues under Modi’s fascist apparatus. The UN Human Rights Council & other human rights bodies must take note of the threats of ethnic cleansing of Muslims hurled by Hindutva leaders in a recent “hate-speech conclave” in India. https://t.co/J8rxi93tGP
— Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) December 26, 2021
In the tweet, Shehbaz Sharif wrote that India’s descent into chaos continues under the fascist apparatus of Narendra Modi.
Read more: No place to pray: Muslim worshippers under pressure in India
He urged that the UNHRC and other human rights bodies take notice of the threats of ethnic cleansing of Muslims hurled by Hindutva leaders in a recent ‘hate-speech conclave’ in India.
Read More
Qasim Suri vows to end deprivations of people of Balochistan
QUETTA: Deputy Speaker National Assembly Qasim Khan Suri on Sunday vowed to...
Sharif family has ability to blackmail institutions like a mafia: Fawad Chaudhry
ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Information Fawad Chaudhry once again termed the Sharif...
Gas crisis began in Pakistan in 2009, intensified every year: Shahbaz Gill
ISLAMABAD: Retweeting a Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) leader Khawaja Muhammad Asif’s tweet...
Rain, snowfall predicted in different parts of country
ISLAMABAD: Rain and snow is expected in Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhuwa, Potohar region,...
American woman’s dead body found in Lakki Marwat
LAKKI MARWAT: Dead body of a US national woman of Pakistani origin...