Shehbaz Sharif vows to stop passage of ‘devastating’ mini-budget

LAHORE: Vowing to stop the passage of mini-budget from the parliament, Opposition Leader in the National Assembly ) Shehbaz Sharif said that if the mini budget is passed by parliament then it would be “national suicide”.

In a statement issued on Saturday, he said that a collective strategy would be devised with the opposition to prevent the passage of the of mini-budget from the parliament. He feared that the mini-budget will put the economic sovereignty of the country at risk.

The opposition leader vowed to put in all efforts to weigh on the conscience of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) lawmakers and its allies to change their vote.

“The current government has become a threat to national security,” he said and added that trying to fix the crisis-hit economy with a mini-budget is analogous to treating cancer with aspirin.

“The government must resign instead of destroying the economy further with a disastrous budget prepared by the International Monetary Fund (IMF),” the opposition leader demanded.

Shehbaz said the tsunami of the so-called “Tabdeeli” government has destroyed the national economy while wiping away employment, and happiness from people’s lives.

He criticised that the government has not transferred the relief to the masses in petrol rates after oil prices dropped in the global market.

The fruits of the economic relief package have not reached the people yet, the opposition leader said.

Instead, he added that the hike in prices of electricity, gas, petrol, and essential items has made lives even more miserable.