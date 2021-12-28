Sherry Rehman slams PTI govt for rupee devaluation

Web Desk BOL News

28th Dec, 2021. 01:57 pm
Sherry Rehman slams govt on falling rupee against dollar

Pakistan Peoples Party Vice President Sherry Rehman. Image: File

ISLAMABAD: Criticising the government over its incapability to control the declining price of the Pakistani rupee against the US dollar, Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader Sherry Rehman held the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government and its policies responsible for currency’s devaluation.

Read more: Rupee may remain in hot water next week

Sherry took to Twitter on Tuesday and said, “The prime minister was informed about the value of the dollar on TV first. I have never seen such an irresponsible government.”

“The rupee has depreciated by 30.5% in the last three years. In 2018, the dollar was Rs123, which is now Rs178. The government and its policies are responsible for the free fall and uncertainty of the rupee.”

“The [US] dollar has reached its highest level of 178.17. In the open market, the dollar has reached Rs 181.20. The government acquits itself by putting the responsibility on the bookies. Are bookies now deciding the value of the national economy and the rupee? Or is the government part of this conspiracy?

On Monday, Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif had said that the proposed mini-budget of the government would leave Pakistan’s economy dependent on external support.

“I again tell the conscientious government members and allies that mini-budget is a cup of poison, stay away from it. Mini-budget amounts to stabbing a knife into Pakistan and its people’s back, we should fight against it,” Sharif had said in a statement.

Sharif had claimed that the government held talks with the IMF in a hurry and no seriousness or readiness was shown.

Read more: Senator Sherry Rehman slams PM Imran Khan’s ‘bizarre’ address

“Sustainable economic foundations cannot be built on false promises, childish consolations and illusions. Rising inflation, rising current account deficit and continuous depreciation of the rupee are ticking bombs. The weekly commodity prices index hit a two-year high of 19.83%.”

Read More

15 mins ago
Food inflation to reach 12.3% in December

KARACHI: The headline inflation for December 2021 is likely to rise up...
26 mins ago
PRL board moves for $1.2 billion expansion project

KARACHI: The board of directors of Pakistan Refinery Limited (PRL) has decided...
1 hour ago
IR tax offices to observe extended working hours

KARACHI: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) on Tuesday directed the offices...
1 hour ago
NRL refutes reports of operations shutdown

KARACHI: The National Refinery Limited (NRL) has not halted its operations but...
2 hours ago
Chinese web users blast Musk over space station near-misses

BEIJING: Chinese web users slammed billionaire Elon Musk on Tuesday after Beijing said...
2 hours ago
China tightens rules on overseas listings in Didi fallout

BEIJING: Beijing has tightened the rules on overseas listings by Chinese firms in...