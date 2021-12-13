Sialkot lynching case: ATC sends 18 more suspects on 15-day physical remand

A member of the Human Rights Council of Pakistan places an earth oil lamp to pay tribute of late Sri Lankan factory manager, in Karachi on December 5, 2021. Image: AFP

LAHORE: An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Monday sent 18 more suspects involved in the lynching of Sri Lankan national Priyantha Kumara in Sialkot over blasphemy allegations on a 15-day physical remand.

During the hearing today, the Punjab police presented the 18 suspects before the ATC amid strict security.

The ATC later granted 15-day physical remand of the suspected and ordered the police to present them before the court on December 28.

Earlier on Saturday, the Punjab government decided to hold trials of all the suspects named in the case inside the prison and asked its administration to make the necessary arrangements for it.

The provincial government took the decision after consulting a prosecution team.

Punjab Law Minister Raja Basharat also told the police to submit a challan of the Sialkot lynching incident in 14 days.

Dozens of people were arrested in Sialkot after the Sri Lankan factory manager was beaten to death and set ablaze by a mob who accused him of blasphemy.

The vigilante attack has caused outrage, with Prime Minister Imran Khan calling it a “day of shame for Pakistan”.