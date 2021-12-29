Sindh minister Rahu opens newly renovated lecture hall at JSMU

KARACHI: Sindh Minister of Universities & Boards, Environment, Climate Change and Coastal Development, Muhammad Ismail Rahu on Wednesday inaugurated the newly renovated lecture hall at Jinnah Sindh Medical University (JSMU).

The minister on this occasion discussed with the heads of JSMU institutes about the development of new-age infrastructure and the creation of modern complexes, along with a brief overview of the newly introduced programmes in JSMU and its affiliated colleges.

They also discussed the matter related to the shortage of nursing staff at JPMC and NICH and increase in the volume of staff and faculty members at JSMU.

The discussion also raised the query of hiring a Project Director to utilize the funds of Sindh Annual Development Programme funds.

Ismail Rahu said, “It is amongst my priorities to initiate, facilitate and implement the developmental and educational plans and deal with the matters pertaining to JSMU.”

The renovated lecture hall is designed to serve as an e-classroom enabling live streaming of lectures with advanced connections for IT facilities, internet access through WiFi, document visualizers through projectors and screens, and CCTV surveillance. The lecture hall has an interactive space for students and faculty members for conferences, lectures, and group tasks.

Acting Vice Chancellor Professor Shahid Rasul said, “The well-equipped state-of-the-art Anatomy lecture hall will be proved vital in promoting teaching learning activities necessary for modern medical education.”

Shortly after inaugurating the lecture hall, Minister Ismail Rahu took a round of the JSMU campus accompanied by Registrar Dr Azam Khan, Principal SMC-JSMU Professor Ghulam Sarwar Qureshi, Executive Director Nasir Saleem Saddal National Institute of Child Health (NICH), Dean of Medicine Professor Masroor Ahmed and others.

The minister also presented shields of excellence to the alumni at the Jinnah Sindh Medical University Alumni Association of North America (JSMUAANA) winter meeting on career guidance and scientific seminar on the occasion.