Six including three children die due to gas leak in Hangu

The people in the house were sleeping when this gruesome incident occurred—Image: File

In a tragic incident, six people of a family died due to suffocation in a gas leak incident in Hangu on Tuesday.

According to a report by Bol News, the six people, including three children, died when their house located in Hangu’s Gulshan Colony was filled with gas.

According to rescue officials, the victims were asleep at night with a gas heater on, causing the room to fill with gas and suffocating to death.

The dead included a man and two women, and three children. Police shifted all the bodies to the hospital and started further investigation.

On December 18, 17 people lost their lives in a gas explosion in Karachi, while several others were injured.

Police had said that the explosion went off in a bank building in the Shershah area. Meanwhile, TV footage showed the two-floor structure’s windows and doors blown out, with documents scattered across a wide area.

The bomb disposal squad (BDS) had also confirmed that the explosion occurred due to gas leakage.