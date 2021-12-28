Six including three children die due to gas leak in Hangu

Web Desk BOL News

28th Dec, 2021. 02:18 pm
Gas leakage kills 6 including 3 children in Hangu

The people in the house were sleeping when this gruesome incident occurred—Image: File

In a tragic incident, six people of a family died due to suffocation in a gas leak incident in Hangu on Tuesday.

According to a report by Bol News, the six people, including three children, died when their house located in Hangu’s Gulshan Colony was filled with gas.

Read more: One killed, two injured in Bannu blast

According to rescue officials, the victims were asleep at night with a gas heater on, causing the room to fill with gas and suffocating to death.

The dead included a man and two women, and three children. Police shifted all the bodies to the hospital and started further investigation.

On December 18, 17 people lost their lives in a gas explosion in Karachi, while several others were injured.

Police had said that the explosion went off in a bank building in the Shershah area. Meanwhile, TV footage showed the two-floor structure’s windows and doors blown out, with documents scattered across a wide area.

Read more: At least 17 killed, several injured in Karachi’s Shershah explosion

The bomb disposal squad (BDS) had also confirmed that the explosion occurred due to gas leakage.

