Six including three children die due to gas leak in Hangu
In a tragic incident, six people of a family died due to suffocation in a gas leak incident in Hangu on Tuesday.
According to a report by Bol News, the six people, including three children, died when their house located in Hangu’s Gulshan Colony was filled with gas.
Read more: One killed, two injured in Bannu blast
According to rescue officials, the victims were asleep at night with a gas heater on, causing the room to fill with gas and suffocating to death.
The dead included a man and two women, and three children. Police shifted all the bodies to the hospital and started further investigation.
On December 18, 17 people lost their lives in a gas explosion in Karachi, while several others were injured.
Police had said that the explosion went off in a bank building in the Shershah area. Meanwhile, TV footage showed the two-floor structure’s windows and doors blown out, with documents scattered across a wide area.
Read more: At least 17 killed, several injured in Karachi’s Shershah explosion
The bomb disposal squad (BDS) had also confirmed that the explosion occurred due to gas leakage.
Read More
Nawaz Sharif divulges why he wants to come back
LONDON: Former prime minister and Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Supremo Nawaz...
Sherry Rehman slams PTI govt for rupee devaluation
ISLAMABAD: Criticising the government over its incapability to control the declining price...
IHC to indict former judge Rana Shamim, others on January 7
ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has decided to indict former chief...
Extrajudicial killings: India trying to teach patriotism to people of IIOJK by using guns
ISLAMABAD: With the continued extrajudicial killing of innocent Kashmiris in the Indian...
PPP's 'dead politics' alive only on TV channels, says Ali Zaidi
ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Zaidi said that Bilawal Bhutto...