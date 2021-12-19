Tank Local Body Election Results 2021 -City Mayor and Tehsil Chairman Election Results

Tank Local Body Election Results 2021 – The votes polling process in 17 districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhaw (KP) for local government elections has been started here on Sunday (today).

The polling was started at 8:00 am and will continue till 5:00 pm without a break.

Over 77,000 policemen and law enforcers are deployed outside of polling stations and booths for security of voters.

Over 12.668 million registered voters including 7,015,767 male and 5,653,095 female would decide fate of 37,752 candidates contesting for different seats in Peshawar, Nowshera, Charsadda, Khyber, Mohmand, Mardan, Swabi, Kohat, Karak, Hangu, Bannu, Lakki Marwat, DI Khan, Tank, Haripur, Buner and Bajaur districts in the first phase.

Tank District

Tank District is a district in Dera Ismail Khan Division of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province in Pakistan. The city of Tank is the capital of the district, which consists of Union Council City I and Union Council City II. There are sixteen Union councils of district Tank.

Tank City Mayor Election Result 2021

Tank Tehsil Chairman Election Result 2021

Jandola Tehsil Chairman Election Result 2021

Tank Local Body Election Results 2021, Tank City Mayor Election Result – District Tehsil Chariman Election Results – KPK LG Election Results – KPK LB Poll Election Results 2021