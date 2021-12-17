Third richest Arab billionaire Majid Al Futtaim passes away

Web Desk BOL News

17th Dec, 2021. 09:11 pm
Majid Al Futtaim

Majid Al Futtaim. Image: File

DUBAI: The Founder of Majid Al Futtaim Holding and the third richest Arab billionaire Majid Al Futtaim passed away on Friday.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai paid tribute to Futtaim on Twitter, hailing UAE businessman as “one of Dubai’s most important” business leaders.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed noted that one of Al Futtaim’s most significant announcements recently was his decision to hire 3,000 Emiratis over the next five years.

Yusuffali M.A., Lulu Group chairman and managing director, said the demise of Majid Al Futtaim was a “great loss”.

“A true visionary and inspiration for the entire business community. He played a very key role in many business sectors, especially in the growth of retail sector in UAE and the region. Great loss indeed.”

Al Futtaim founded Majid Al Futtaim Holding in 1992. It expanded across the Mideast with malls and other ventures. It also runs over 300 Carrefour supermarkets and hypermarkets across Africa, Asia and the Middle East.

Its showpiece mall, the Mall of the Emirates, is a major attraction in Dubai and is home to the indoor ski slope.

Al Futtaim, who ranked as the third richest Arab billionaire in 2021 and shared his fortune with his family, had an estimated net worth of $4.2 billion as of December 17, 2021, according to Forbes.

Read More

3 hours ago
PM Imran welcomes running court proceedings through E-Court

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday welcomed the use of modern...
4 hours ago
SHC suspends notification of gas supply halt to non-export industries of Sindh, Balochistan

KARACHI: Sindh High Court on Friday suspended the notification of Sui Southern...
4 hours ago
Govt lacks seriousness on important civic issues, remarks LHC

LAHORE: While hearing petitions against the formation of Ravi Urban Development Authority,...
5 hours ago
LHC forms body to curb drugs’ sale in educational institutions

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on a petition filed against the sale...
5 hours ago
CII to mull over causes of rising intolerance following Sialkot incident

ISLAMABAD: Council of Islamic Ideology (CII) has summoned an extraordinary meeting on...
5 hours ago
Setting up of Sialkot varsity of applied engineering, emerging technologies approved

LAHORE: The Cabinet Committee on Legislative Business approved several proposals including the...