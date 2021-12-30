Three killed, 13 injured in Quetta blast
QUETTA: At least three people have been killed while 13 others injured in a blast, which occurred near Science College in Quetta on Thursday night.
According to the police, a congregation of Jamiat-e-Talaba had ended just before the blast took place.
Maulana Qadir Loni and other leaders were also among participants of the meeting.
Read More
New Year 2022: Seaview beach to remain open on New Year Night
Karachi's roads will be closed on New Year's Eve to prevent unfortunate...
Money laundering, Hawala Hundi business: FIA arrests 37 accused, recovers Rs50m in December
PESHAWAR: Corporate Circle of Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Peshawar has arrested as...
Govt tables mini-finance, SBP bills in NA amid opposition's protest
ISLAMABAD: Amid strong protest by the opposition, the government on Thursday tabled...
Over 500 missing persons released in 2021: report
LAHORE: Over 500 missing persons have been released in 2021 but more...
FO condemns Indian killing spree in IIOJK
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Thursday strongly condemned the extra-judicial killing of six Kashmiri...