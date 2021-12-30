Three killed, 13 injured in Quetta blast

30th Dec, 2021. 10:42 pm

QUETTA: At least three people have been killed while 13 others injured in a blast, which occurred near Science College in Quetta on Thursday night.

According to the police, a congregation of Jamiat-e-Talaba had ended just before the blast took place.

Maulana Qadir Loni and other leaders were also among participants of the meeting.

