Thriving chai khanas With the advent of winter citizens throng chai spots for a cuppa or two

As soon as winter approaches Lahore, her dwellers throng chai khanas operating in different parts of the city including Gulberg, Defence Housing Authority (DHA), Johar Town and other areas.

These buzzing chai khanas, baithaks, chai points or teahouses — whichever reference clicks with tea lovers — attract droves of people belonging to diverse backgrounds, offering them a place where they could escape the wretchedness of urban life, converse with friends over a cup of tea and snacks as well as enjoy music in the cold weather.

Wafa Sheikh, a tea lover, shared that chai cafes in Lahore are always a great experience to look forward to especially in winter season. “The atmosphere is brimming with lively people. The cherry on the cake is great music that lightens up the mood.”

Apart from this, such spots are becoming a major hub for important and formal meetings as well as casual ones where people can sit and discuss business and their personal woes over a cup of coffee or tea without burdening any party, Sheikh elaborated. “Today, one can find a good number of coffee and tea shops where the youth can easily work or simply chill.”

A bulk of such cafes have opened on both sides of the road in Johar Town including Chai Qawwali, Chai Studio, Cafe Kahani, CupShup and others where people could enjoy their meals and chai as well as listen to Sufi and other cultural music items.

A treat for the senses

Amina Hassan, who is a marketing professional and a frequent visitor to chai cafes located in Johar Town, claimed that her experience at such public spots has been an ‘amazing’ one. “The cool and calm ambience filled with an aroma of caramel soothes the nerves while people casually sitting and chatting across one another at tables gives you positive vibes, allowing you to have a great time.”

Their menu is diverse, yet light, with a variety of snacks and other dishes so people can choose what they want with tea or coffee, she added. “All in all, these spots for the youth are a 10 on 10,” Sheikh remarked. Chai cafes have played a significant role in moulding Lahore’s literary and political culture.

These open-air cafes, better known as dhabas, have over the past decade played a significant role in shaping city culture.

Speaking to Bol News, Imrana Khan, a cultural enthusiast based in the provincial capital, claimed that these chai spaces are providing places to the youth otherwise not available to them. “Here, the youth may sit and communicate after school or work hours to unwind and deliberate about all the things under the sun be it politics, sports or fashion. These places have emerged as the cradle of many remarkable ideas.”

Karak Khel is reportedly a popular hang-out when it comes to the chai cafes of Lahore. This cafe was opened and owned by Barrister Hassan Khan Niazi, the nephew of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Mudassar Hussain, a gourmet from Islamabad while on a visit to Punjab’s capital said he heard about the famous Angara Tandoori chai served at the eatery.

“Karak Khel’s Angara Tandoori refreshment is something extra special. Taking a sip of it in this cold weather sitting near the bonfire is something every chai lover fancies,” he commented.

Meanwhile Burns Road House, opposite Gaddafi Stadium, is known for introducing Matka chai to Lahore’s residents.

Mubashar Hassan, one of the frequent visitors to Burns Road House, was of the opinion that the spot is a welcome addition to the food scene of the city. “It serves authentic Karachi-like barbeque along with Karachi-style bun kebabs, imli chutney and tandoori chai which makes it a good place to hang out with family and friends.”

Shelva Shareen, a teacher by profession and barbeque lover, claimed that Burns Road House has brought Karachi’s food culture to Lahore.

Cultural nights

Almost all of these cafes located in Gulberg, DHA and Johar Town frequently arrange qawwali and cultural nights to attract the youth and keep them glued to their seats while enjoying the tea and snacks.

“I recently visited one of the cafes in Lahore and witnessed a Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) cultural night as I am originally from this region known for its rich culture, tasty food and community values,” claims Ibrahim Ali.

He remarked that it was a great experience to interact with people who embody different cultural values. “The show was like never before. The night included folk music, a culture showcase and mind-blowing GB special meals and dishes. I absolutely loved it.”

Value for money

Apart from the somewhat high-end cafes like Burns Road House and Karak Khel, which are reportedly heavy on the pocket of cash-strapped or ‘broke’ youth, there are other cafes which are convenient, affordable and accessible.

Visitors say such alternatives often lack the ambience and their facilities might not be on a par with their more expensive counterparts. Nevertheless they serve the purpose of recreation.

“I can easily go to Chai House in Gulberg and CupShup and they are less expensive than … others,” said Imran Hassan, a business student.

“I frequently visit them to enjoy tea with friends. We have switched to these cafes as they are economical.”