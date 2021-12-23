Time to end the govt has come: Shahbaz Sharif

Pakistan Muslim League – Nawaz (PML-N) President and Opposition Leader in the National Assembly (NA) Shahbaz Sharif said that the time to end Imran Khan’s government has come.

While addressing a ceremony commemorating Khawaja Muhammad Rafiq in Lahore on Thursday, he claimed that the incumbent government is a product of rigging which knows nothing except taking U-turns.

Shahbaz said, “I had warned you against the nexus between National Accountability Bureau (NAB) and Imran Khan Niazi 3.5 years.” “Where is the sugar scandal? Where is the billion tree tsunami project? where is Malam Jabba scandal?”, Shahbaz pointed out projects of the incumbent government spotted with irregularities.

He said that the government, which has kept Pakistan mortgage in the hands of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), wants to bring a mini-budget.

“The people are not getting gas in the winter season and cannot cook,” he said and added that Imran Khan is putting nameplates on the projects of ex-prime minister Nawaz Sharif for which he worked day and night.

He said the foundation of Lahore’s Knowledge Park, inaugurated by Prime Minister Imran Khan earlier in the day, was laid in 2014 by him. Imran Khan remembered to put another nameplate after his defeat in local government elections in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (KP), Shahbaz added.

“You should have asked us. We would have had deployed you (Imran Khan) for putting nameplates if you were so fond of it,” he said.

The opposition leader said the government would have to be accountable for the ruthlessness it has committed to the country.

He said that the world knows how Imran Khan was pushed up to power, adding that the time has come to grab their collars.

Shahbaz asserted that Imran Khan has even disappointed the people who voted for him for a change. “How unlucky the day was when an ineligible person was imposed on the country,” he lamented.

“The politics is the name of sharing grievances, pulling people out of poverty, facilitating sick with services, and eradicating poverty and unemployment.”

“A mother cannot buy milk for her child, unemployment is on the rise let alone dreaming of building a house,” the opposition leader stated.

The opposition leader said former prime minister Nawaz Sharif ended the 20-hour-long load shedding from the country and fulfilled his promises of eliminating darkness from Pakistan.

Shahbaz recalled that Imran Khan had labelled the metro bus as ‘Jangla bus service’ while standing on the container and had said that he would refuse even if Nawaz Sharif government was to offer him the project for Peshawar for free.

However, he added that Imran Khan built the Bus Rapid Transport (BRT) in Peshawar which keeps breaking down, claiming that no hospital or university was built in the city by the PTI government as well.