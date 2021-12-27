Turkish CGS calls on COAS, acknowledges professionalism of Pakistan armed forces

RAWALPINDI: Chief of General Staff (CGS) Turkish Land Forces Lieutenant General Veli Tarakci called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa at the general headquarters (GHQ), and acknowledged the professionalism of Pakistan armed forces and vowed to enhance cooperation in various fields.

During the meeting, matters of regional security, mutual and professional interest, with an emphasis on defence and security collaboration between the two brotherly countries, were discussed, said an Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) press release.

Speaking on the occasion, the COAS said, “We highly value our brotherly relations with Turkey, which are deeply rooted in history and entrenched in our cultural and religious affinities.”

He also underscored the importance of peace and reconciliation initiatives in Afghanistan and stressed the need for sincere international efforts to avert a humanitarian crisis.

Both sides agreed to further optimize military to military ties, particularly in training and counter-terrorism domains.

The visiting dignitary appreciated Pakistan’s role in the Afghan situation, efforts for border management and role in regional stability.