Two bodies found from different areas of Karachi

KARACHI: Two people including a transgender were found dead in the areas of Saddar and Mahmoodabad on Tuesday.

According to the police, a transgender was strangled to death by rope around his neck. The victim was living alone in a rented house in Christian Colony. No case was registered as yet.

Transgenders staged a protest against the murder of their colleague at Jinnah Medical College Hospital.

Another body was found from a house in the locality of Mahmoodabad. According to the police, the deceased was identified as Akhtar, son of Amin. Police said that the deceased committed suicide due to domestic troubles. Further investigations are under way.

Moreover, Police arrested 25 suspects during raids in different parts of the city and claimed to have recovered weapons, drugs, knives and stolen motorcycles from their possession.

According to details, Saudabad police arrested two motorcycle lifters – Dilawar, son of Siraj and Abdul Karim, son of Mohsin Ali.

Shah Faisal Colony Police arrested nine gamblers – Alam Zeb, Mehtab, Ayaz, Azam, Tariq, Yusuf, Fayyaz, Hanif and Ashraf and seized Rs 5470 from them.

Al-Falah police arrested drug dealer Mohammad Tahir son of Mohammad Maqsood as the police took notice on social media when a drug trafficking video went viral in Yousuf Goth area of Saeedabad.