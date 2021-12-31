Two militant commanders of banned outfit killed in Tank
TANK: In a joint operation, conducted by police and army personnel, two militant commanders of a banned outfit were shot dead in the Tank district of Dera Ismail Khan.
Read more: Two soldiers martyred in terrorist attack on Kech check post
Quoting police sources, Bol news on Friday reported that the commanders belonging to Ismatullah Shaheen Group were high-value targets. The killed militants had been identified as commander Shahzaib alias Zakir and Daniyal.
The sources said they were sought by the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) and security forces for their involvement in heinous crimes, such as kidnapping for ransom and target killings.
Police recovered weapons and ammunition from their possession, including hand grenades, a Kalashnikov and a pistol.
The sources said the suspects were planning to attack security forces in Tank.
On December 24, two soldiers were martyred in a terrorist attack on a military check post in District Kech, Balochistan.
According to the Inter-Services Public Relations, Lance Naik Manzar Abbas and Sepoy Abdul Fath embraced martyrdom during the exchange of fire.
Read more: Four killed, 15 injured in Quetta blast
“Security forces are determined to defeat such acts of inimical elements, aimed at disrupting peace, stability and progress of Balochistan,” the military’s media wing had said in a statement.
Read More
Islamabad Police chalks out tight security plan for new year's eve
ISLAMABAD: The Police has issued a comprehensive security plan to ensure high...
Hefty taxes imposed on importing foreign content: Fawad
ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said that in...
Shehbaz lambasts govt over mini-budget and SBP bill
ISLAMABAD: PML-N President and Opposition Leader in National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif has...
Four killed, 15 injured in Quetta blast
QUETTA: At least four people have been killed while 15 others injured...
Supplementary Finance Bill: Tarin claims common man to bear only Rs2bn new taxes
ISLAMABAD: Terming the hue and cry over supplementary finance bill as totally...