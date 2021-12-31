Two militant commanders of banned outfit killed in Tank

Two important commanders of a banned outfit were shot dead in district Tank. Image: File

TANK: In a joint operation, conducted by police and army personnel, two militant commanders of a banned outfit were shot dead in the Tank district of Dera Ismail Khan.

Quoting police sources, Bol news on Friday reported that the commanders belonging to Ismatullah Shaheen Group were high-value targets. The killed militants had been identified as commander Shahzaib alias Zakir and Daniyal.

The sources said they were sought by the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) and security forces for their involvement in heinous crimes, such as kidnapping for ransom and target killings.

Police recovered weapons and ammunition from their possession, including hand grenades, a Kalashnikov and a pistol.

The sources said the suspects were planning to attack security forces in Tank.

On December 24, two soldiers were martyred in a terrorist attack on a military check post in District Kech, Balochistan.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations, Lance Naik Manzar Abbas and Sepoy Abdul Fath embraced martyrdom during the exchange of fire.

“Security forces are determined to defeat such acts of inimical elements, aimed at disrupting peace, stability and progress of Balochistan,” the military’s media wing had said in a statement.