US will support establishment of economic zones at Afghan borders: envoy Aggeler

ISLAMABAD: Charge de’ Affaires of United States Angela Aggeler has assured that her government will extend all out support for establishment of economic zones at Afghan border areas.

She said this while calling on Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser on Tuesday.

She agreed that the people of Afghanistan should not suffer, adding that the USA will support providing economic opportunities to Afghan people.

The US envoy also appreciated the Pakistani leadership for holding the OIC Conference on Afghan issue in Islamabad.

Read more: Options for the TTP

Angela termed relations between US and Pakistan based on trust and cooperation and lauded Pakistan’s role in comity of nations.

She said that Pakistan was an attractive market for investment therefore American investors were keen to invest here. She assured that efforts by economic section of her embassy would be made in this regard.

She agreed that Parliamentary engagement would strengthen existing Pakistan-US relations.

On this occasion, Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser underlined the need for collective international efforts to address the sufferings of the people of Afghanistan.

He said that providing economic opportunities would help lessen Afghanistan’s dependency on foreign assistance.

Qaiser said that the present situation in Afghanistan warrants immediate attention of International community to ease out economic difficulties of Afghan people.

Read more: Afghanistan, Tajikistan sign new electricity supply agreement

He reiterated his earlier stance for creating border markets or border economic zones so that the Afghan economy self-sustains instead of depending on foreign assistance.

He said that lack of economic opportunities might give room terrorism to prop up again in Afghanistan.

He said that Pakistan and US share the same human values and liberties. He said that Parliament of Pakistan strongly desires to foster its ties with US Congress. He informed that he had established a contact group comprising senior Parliamentarians Asad Umar, Hina Rabbani Khar and Khurrum Dastagir Khan to interact with their US counterparts for promoting parliamentary friendship. He said that he would himself supervise the activities of the group.

Referring to the Pakistan-US relations, the speaker said that Pakistan values its longstanding relationship with USA.

He said that constructive engagement between both the countries would promote peace, security and development in the region.

The NA Speaker acknowledged the contributions by the USA in terms of infrastructure development, education, healthcare and creating economic opportunities.

He also called for enhancing cooperation in trade and investment sectors. The speaker said that during his recent interaction with US Congressmen had agreed for enhancing parliamentary cooperation.

US Charge de’ Affaires thanked Speaker Asad Qaiser for providing her opportunity to exchange of views.