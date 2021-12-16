Violation of Constitution caused Dhaka fall, APS massacre: Shahid Khaqan Abbasi

LAHORE: Former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said that the violation of the country’s constitution caused the fall of Dhaka and APS massacre, adding that to avoid such debacles, all institutions and individuals must strictly abide by the law of the land.

He expressed these views while addressing a seminar on the title of “Reasons and Lessons After 50 years of the Fall of Dhaka” in Lahore on Thursday.

Abbasi, who is also Senior Vice President of PML-N, maintained that in the history of the world, always minorities had seceded from a country but the fall of Dhaka was a unique case where a majority seceded from a country.

He further said that this did not happen overnight, but was a result of a political victimisation, adding that the East of Pakistan put forward their demands before the West of Pakistan, participated in the elections and swept the polls but they were not handed over the government to them and then they had to decide to secede from Pakistan. Those who seceded were the same people who had played vital role in the creation of Pakistan and stood by Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah through thick and thin, he added.

Abbasi said that it was unfortunate that the history of this country had been distorted in such way that the coming generation would have no idea about the truth.

He observed said that four and a half out of the six demands made by the Awami League were now functional parts of the Pakistan’s Constitution especially after the passage of the 18th Amendment while remaining the one and a half were being debated in the country whether they should be adopted or not.

It showed that Awami League’s demands were not out of the Constitution’s domain but they were dubbed traitors, put behind bars and deprived of their legal rights.

The former prime minister stressed that there was a need to understand the current circumstances in the country in the scenario of the 1971 events. The PML-N senior vice president said, “The sociopolitical and socioeconomic situation of Pakistan and Bangladesh in 1971 and today was plain for everyone to see,” he observed.

He said that the only reason Bangladesh had made progress more than Pakistan was that their democratic system was allowed to continue despite mutinies and other obstacles, adding that this is the lesson we must learn from the Fall of Dhaka and the APS tragedy. “The entire world is prospering while Pakistan is lagging behind in every sphere of life in the world. Why can’t a nuclear power run its economy, why can’t its industry boom, why can’t it provide a prosperous life to its people?” he said.

The answer to this question is that a house divided against itself can never stand, he maintained, adding that a country where the political system is intentionally being weakened by buying, selling and bullying, cannot make progress or deliver to its people.

Speaking at the seminar, PML-N Secretary General Ahsan Iqbal said Mujib-ur-Rehman of the

saw how Fatima Jinnah, sister of the founder of Pakistan, was treated, which turned his views more and more towards the extreme which led to the fall of Dhaka.

This, he said, showed that unless people were given their right to vote and self-govern, such disasters would continue to sneak up on countries.

Iqbal paid rich tribute to the martyrs of APS and said that the PML-N government led unprecedented operations against the terrorists with unshakeable resolve and rooted them out following the horrific attack. However, the PTI government was reversing all the gains made by those operations because of its incompetence, he lamented.