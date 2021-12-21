‘When time comes, PML-N will become petitioner in sugar, LNG, flour crisis cases’
LAHORE: Senior Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) leader and former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Tuesday said the PML-N leaders would become petitioners and demand inquiry into sugar, LNG and flour crisis.
“When the time comes, we will become petitioners. We will ask who robbed the nation of LNG, sugar and flour,” Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said while addressing media in Islamabad. He asked the sitting ministers to become a petitioner if they thought that corruption took place in their ministry.
Read more: Violation of Constitution caused Dhaka fall, APS massacre: Shahid Khaqan Abbasi
He asked why there was inflation in the country and people were being crushed under inflation.
Talking about the first phase of local government elections in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, he said stealing an election had become difficult now. He said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf lost the elections despite rigging.
The PML-N leader said resolution of the country’s issues and inflation lied in transparent elections.
Read more: Despite buying expensive LNG, govt failed to ensure gas supply: Sherry Rehman
Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said the situation of the country was in front of everyone. Billions of rupees were lost in three months and there was no one to take responsibility, he maintained.
Read More
Govt repaid $12.27b loan this year, claims Fawad
ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Tuesday said...
Despite buying expensive LNG, govt failed to ensure gas supply: Sherry Rehman
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Vice-President Sherry Rehman on Tuesday said despite...
Wrong selection of candidates PTI's mistake in K-P LG polls: Imran Khan
ISLAMABAD: Terming ‘wrong selection of candidates’ as a major cause for Pakistan...
Bone marrow transplantation physician Dr Tahir Shamsi passes away in Karachi
KARACHI: Haematologist and bone marrow transplantation (BMT) physician Dr Tahir Shamsi passed...
ANF, Sindh Rangers foil drugs smuggling bid
KARACHI: The Anti-Narcotics Force and Pakistan Rangers (Sindh) on Tuesday, in two...