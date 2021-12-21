‘When time comes, PML-N will become petitioner in sugar, LNG, flour crisis cases’

LAHORE: Senior Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) leader and former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Tuesday said the PML-N leaders would become petitioners and demand inquiry into sugar, LNG and flour crisis.

“When the time comes, we will become petitioners. We will ask who robbed the nation of LNG, sugar and flour,” Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said while addressing media in Islamabad. He asked the sitting ministers to become a petitioner if they thought that corruption took place in their ministry.

He asked why there was inflation in the country and people were being crushed under inflation.

Talking about the first phase of local government elections in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, he said stealing an election had become difficult now. He said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf lost the elections despite rigging.

The PML-N leader said resolution of the country’s issues and inflation lied in transparent elections.

Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said the situation of the country was in front of everyone. Billions of rupees were lost in three months and there was no one to take responsibility, he maintained.