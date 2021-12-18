World can ill afford to have an unstable Afghanistan: COAS
Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa stressed on Saturday over the need for global convergence and sincere efforts to avert a looming humanitarian catastrophe in Afghanistan.
“The world can ill afford to have an unstable Afghanistan prone to economic collapse,” the COAS said during a meeting with Special Representative of Germany for Afghanistan and Pakistan (SRAP) Jasper Wieck.
Talking to the German representative, COAS said that Pakistan values Germany’s role in global and regional affairs.
The meeting takes place ahead of the extraordinary session of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Council of Foreign Ministers due in Islamabad on Sunday.
Read more: Islamabad gears up to host OIC moot tomorrow
The officials discussed matters of mutual interest, regional security, current situation in Afghanistan and collaboration in humanitarian measures.
The army chief also highlighted the importance of peace and reconciliation initiatives in the neighboring country.
Read more: Public holiday in Islamabad on Saturday, Sunday due to OIC summit
COAS said Pakistan looks forward to enhance the bilateral relationship.
The visiting dignitary lauded Pakistan’s role in the Afghan crisis as well as special efforts for border management and role in regional stability.
German SRAP vowed to play his part for further improvement in diplomatic cooperation with Pakistan at all levels.
Read More
Protests staged in different areas of Karachi against gas load shedding
KARACHI: The residents of different areas of Karachi staged protests on Saturday...
Temperature drops in Karachi
KARACHI: The metropolis recorded a minimum temperature of nine degrees Celsius on...
PTI MNA Alamgir Khan’s father among victims of Shershah blast
KARACHI: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MNA Alamgir Khan's father was among those killed...
'Hefty fines imposed on those who don't abide by steps taken to curb smog'
LAHORE: Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mahmood on Saturday...
Punjab local govt bans slurs hurled at sanitary workers
LAHORE: Punjab local government has issued a notification to prohibit derogatory slurs...