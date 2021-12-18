World can ill afford to have an unstable Afghanistan: COAS

Representative of Germany for Afghanistan & Pakistan Jasper Wieck and General Qamar Javed Bajwa. Photo: Twitter/@@arabnewspk

Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa stressed on Saturday over the need for global convergence and sincere efforts to avert a looming humanitarian catastrophe in Afghanistan.

“The world can ill afford to have an unstable Afghanistan prone to economic collapse,” the COAS said during a meeting with Special Representative of Germany for Afghanistan and Pakistan (SRAP) Jasper Wieck.

Talking to the German representative, COAS said that Pakistan values Germany’s role in global and regional affairs.

The meeting takes place ahead of the extraordinary session of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Council of Foreign Ministers due in Islamabad on Sunday.

The officials discussed matters of mutual interest, regional security, current situation in Afghanistan and collaboration in humanitarian measures.

The army chief also highlighted the importance of peace and reconciliation initiatives in the neighboring country.

COAS said Pakistan looks forward to enhance the bilateral relationship.

The visiting dignitary lauded Pakistan’s role in the Afghan crisis as well as special efforts for border management and role in regional stability.

German SRAP vowed to play his part for further improvement in diplomatic cooperation with Pakistan at all levels.