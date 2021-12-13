Year’s last anti-polio campaign begins in Sindh

Web Desk BOL News

13th Dec, 2021. 12:18 pm
Sindh launches Year's last anti-polio campaign

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah inaugurated the campaign in Sindh by administering polio drops to children during an inauguration ceremony in Karachi. Image: File

KARACHI: The year’s last seven-day anti-polio campaign, already underway in the country, commenced in Sindh on Monday to vaccinate over 9 million children under the age of five.

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah inaugurated the campaign in the province by administering polio drops to children during an inauguration ceremony in Karachi.

Read more: Policeman guarding polio team martyred in Tank

Urging the parents to get their children vaccinated against polio, Sindh CM said that Pakistan and Afghanistan were the only two countries with recurring polio cases but added that no case of polio had been reported in Sindh since July this year. The provincial chief minister also paid homage to the polio workers.

The anti-polio campaign will continue from today till December 19 in Sindh. During the campaign, 9 million children in 30 districts of Sindh will be vaccinated against polio. Children will also be given Vitamin A drops. Meanwhile, children of the age of 12 will be vaccinated against Covid-19.

Last week, Prime Minister Imran Khan, while addressing a meeting to review arrangements for the polio eradication campaign, had appreciated the efforts made by the teams in reaching out to the children in far-flung areas of the country.

Read more: With a little more effort we can eradicate polio: Taimur

The premier had directed Special Assistant to PM on Health Services Dr Faisal Sultan to come up with a “reward plan” for best-performing polio workers.

Read More

55 seconds ago
Sheikh Rashid irked by PDM’s not changing protest date in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Interior Sheikh Rashid Ahmed on Monday got irked by...
16 mins ago
AIOU to open office in Afghanistan to promote education

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) will open its full-fledged regional office in...
52 mins ago
ICAO satisfied with CAA’s performance in airworthiness sector: sources

KARACHI: The International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO), a United Nations specialised agency,...
1 hour ago
Rupee recovers 21 paisas against dollar at interbank opening

KARACHI: The rupee recovered 21 paisas against the dollar on Monday at...
1 hour ago
Pak-KSA joint military exercise begins in Saudi Arabia

A joint military exercise Al-Kassah-III between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia began at...
2 hours ago
PM extends Munir Akram's tenure as envoy to UN for another two years

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday gave a go-ahead to extend...