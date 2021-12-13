Year’s last anti-polio campaign begins in Sindh

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah inaugurated the campaign in Sindh by administering polio drops to children during an inauguration ceremony in Karachi. Image: File

KARACHI: The year’s last seven-day anti-polio campaign, already underway in the country, commenced in Sindh on Monday to vaccinate over 9 million children under the age of five.

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah inaugurated the campaign in the province by administering polio drops to children during an inauguration ceremony in Karachi.

Urging the parents to get their children vaccinated against polio, Sindh CM said that Pakistan and Afghanistan were the only two countries with recurring polio cases but added that no case of polio had been reported in Sindh since July this year. The provincial chief minister also paid homage to the polio workers.

The anti-polio campaign will continue from today till December 19 in Sindh. During the campaign, 9 million children in 30 districts of Sindh will be vaccinated against polio. Children will also be given Vitamin A drops. Meanwhile, children of the age of 12 will be vaccinated against Covid-19.

Last week, Prime Minister Imran Khan, while addressing a meeting to review arrangements for the polio eradication campaign, had appreciated the efforts made by the teams in reaching out to the children in far-flung areas of the country.

The premier had directed Special Assistant to PM on Health Services Dr Faisal Sultan to come up with a “reward plan” for best-performing polio workers.