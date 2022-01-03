100 livestock, one trader killed in Pattoki road mishap

The accident took place near Halla bypass as a truck full of animals overturned because of speeding. Image: File

PATTOKI: At least 100 livestock and one trader were killed in a traffic accident in Pattoki city of Kasur district, Bol news reported on Monday.

The accident took place near Halla bypass as a truck full of animals overturned because of speeding. Those on board the truck said that a 22-wheel trailer hit corner of the truck from behind, which caused the mishap. Eight other people and about 70 animals were wounded.

Sources said the truck travelling from Sindh towards Lahore was carrying about 300 sheep and goats to be sold at a Lahore market.

As soon as the incident was reported, Rescue 1122 teams reached at the site and shifted the injured to Tehsil Headquarters hospital for treatment. The rescue officials said the deceased had been identified as Dilbar, 17. While, the injured included Abdul Razzaq, 32, Sadaqat, 17, Mubarak, 30, Khalil, 19, Nasir, 30, and others.

