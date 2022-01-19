19 million applicants registered for Rashan Riayat programme: Sania

ISLAMABAD: Nineteen million applicants have registered for the government’s Ehsaas Rashan Riayat programme.

This was stated by Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Poverty Alleviation and Social Protection Dr Sania Nishtar while chairing a meeting of the Steering Committee for Ehsaas Rashan Riayat programme on Friday, in Islamabad.

Read more: Over 20mn families to be facilitated through ‘Rashan Karyana’ programme: Sania

She said Ehsaas National Socio-economic Registry was being used to target beneficiary families under the Ehasaas Rashan Riayat programme.

The meeting was informed that families earning below Rs50, 000 monthly are eligible for the Rashan programme.

Allowing the maximum number of families to benefit, the committee endorsed the criteria previously approved by the cabinet to include government servants with salary less than Rs31, 500 a month also in the programme.

On January 8, the special assistant to prime minister on poverty alleviation and social protection had said that more than 20 million families would be facilitated through the Ehsaas Rashan Karyana Store programme.

Inaugurating first Ehsaas Rashan Karyana Store on old Shujaabad road in Multan, she had said Prime Minister Imran Khan was paying special focus on poverty alleviation.

Read more: One million people registered for Ehsaas Rashan Programme: Sania Nishtar