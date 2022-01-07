Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

APP News Agency

07th Jan, 2022. 10:30 am

205,000 EVMs required for Punjab LG polls: ECP

205,000 EVMs required for Punjab LG polls: ECP

ECP’s meeting presided over by Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja— Image: File

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan ((ECP) on Thursday informed the Punjab government that 205,000 Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) would be required for holding the local government elections in the province.
The ECP’s meeting presided over by Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja deliberated over holding LG elections and carrying out delimitation of constituencies of Punjab.

The Punjab government was apprised that the commission has no objection to using technology, including EVMs, during the LG elections in the province – if the federal or provincial government manufacture these machines by themselves.

Read more: ECP calls for an end to tactics aimed to pressurise it on EVMs

It was also suggested by the Election Commission that pilot testing of these EVMs could be done in some Village and Neighborhood Councils. The provincial government was asked to consider these suggestions.

The ECP further clarified that according to the law, elections must be held within 120 days after the dissolution of local governments, therefore the purchase of EVMs within 120 days was not possible. If the ECP has to procure the machines from the market, then the procurement will be done by all the rules and regulations.

Read more: Opposition parties opposing EVMs’ use to avert transparent polls: Shibli Faraz 

The Special Secretary Election Commission proposed a few amendments to the Local Government Ordinance 2021 which the provincial government agreed to. The Secretary Election Commission highlighted the convening of the meeting and the salient points of the agenda.

The meeting was attended by Chief Secretary Punjab through videolink while Secretary Local Government Punjab, Provincial Election Commissioner Punjab and other officials participated.

Read More

2 hours ago
Justice Ayesha Malik — A fiercely opposed judge

LAHORE: For the first time in the country's history a female judge...
10 hours ago
LHC to hear Chinese medical equipment procurement case

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Thursday admitted for regular hearing a...
10 hours ago
LHC asks WCLA to submit reply about illegal construction

The Lahore High Court on Thursday sought a reply from the Walled...
12 hours ago
Killing of PAT workers: LHC to take up pleas challenging formation of new JIT

A Lahore High Court full bench headed by LHC Chief Justice Ameer...
13 hours ago
Dr Atta-ur-Rahman assures KP ministry of full support on science and technology

Prof Dr Atta-ur-Rahman, Chairman of Prime Minister’s Task Force on Science and...
13 hours ago
Shah Mahmood Qureshi appointed as Vice Chairman of PTI once again

Shah Mahmood Qureshi has thanked the PTI Founding Chairman Imran Khan to...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

BOL NEWS BUSINESS
35 mins ago
BOL NEWS BUSINESS DIGEST: January 7, 2022

Banks’ housing finance sharply rises 85% in 2021 KARACHI: Bank financing for...
2 hours ago
Justice Ayesha Malik — A fiercely opposed judge

LAHORE: For the first time in the country's history a female judge...
Hiba Bukhari
9 hours ago
Hiba Bukhari & Arez Ahmed tie the knot in a minimalistic nikkah

Congratulations are in order for actress Hiba Bukhari as she is officially...
Nokia G100
9 hours ago
Nokia G100 Price in Pakistan, Specifications, Release Date

Nokia G100 price in Pakistan In Pakistan, the Nokia G100 costs Rs....
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600