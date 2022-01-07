205,000 EVMs required for Punjab LG polls: ECP

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan ((ECP) on Thursday informed the Punjab government that 205,000 Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) would be required for holding the local government elections in the province.

The ECP’s meeting presided over by Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja deliberated over holding LG elections and carrying out delimitation of constituencies of Punjab.

The Punjab government was apprised that the commission has no objection to using technology, including EVMs, during the LG elections in the province – if the federal or provincial government manufacture these machines by themselves.

Read more: ECP calls for an end to tactics aimed to pressurise it on EVMs

It was also suggested by the Election Commission that pilot testing of these EVMs could be done in some Village and Neighborhood Councils. The provincial government was asked to consider these suggestions.

The ECP further clarified that according to the law, elections must be held within 120 days after the dissolution of local governments, therefore the purchase of EVMs within 120 days was not possible. If the ECP has to procure the machines from the market, then the procurement will be done by all the rules and regulations.

Read more: Opposition parties opposing EVMs’ use to avert transparent polls: Shibli Faraz

The Special Secretary Election Commission proposed a few amendments to the Local Government Ordinance 2021 which the provincial government agreed to. The Secretary Election Commission highlighted the convening of the meeting and the salient points of the agenda.

The meeting was attended by Chief Secretary Punjab through videolink while Secretary Local Government Punjab, Provincial Election Commissioner Punjab and other officials participated.