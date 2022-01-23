23 deaths, 7,678 new Covid-19 cases reported in Pakistan: NCOC

Travelling in public transport will be allowed with maximum 70 per cent occupancy of seats. Image: File

QUETTA: The National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) on Friday confirmed 23 deaths and 7,678 new cases of coronavirus in Pakistan during the last 24 hours.

In a tweet, the NCOC said that 59,343 tests were conducted during the said period and positivity ratio remained 12.93 percent. It said that 961 patients were in critical condition.

Vaccine Statistics:

Vaccine administered across Pakistan in last 24 hours:

786,027

Total vaccine administered till now: 170,649,149 — NCOC (@OfficialNcoc) January 21, 2022

Around 786,027 coronavirus vaccines were administered last day mounting the total number of the vaccines administered across Pakistan to 170,649,149.

Statistics 21 Jan 22:

Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 59,343

Positive Cases: 7678

Positivity %: 12.93%

Deaths :23

Patients on Critical Care: 961 — NCOC (@OfficialNcoc) January 21, 2022

The Balochistan Home Department on Friday also issued a new advisory for people viewing spread of coronavirus cases in the province. According to the fresh restrictions, maximum 500 people would be allowed to participate in an outdoor event, while 300 people would be allowed to participate in an indoor gathering. Travelling in public transport will be allowed with maximum 70 per cent occupancy of seats, whereas people holding vaccination cards would be allowed to travel through trains with maximum 80 per cent occupancy of seats.

The home department announced that only vaccinated people would be permitted to enter cinema halls, parks or shrines. These restrictions would be applicable till January 31.

A day ago, the Sindh secretary of education had announced that students below 12 years would attend schools thrice a week with 50 per cent attendance across the province.

