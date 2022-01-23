Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
21st Jan, 2022. 02:08 pm

23 deaths, 7,678 new Covid-19 cases reported in Pakistan: NCOC

Travelling in public transport will be allowed with maximum 70 per cent occupancy of seats. Image: File

QUETTA: The National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) on Friday confirmed 23 deaths and 7,678 new cases of coronavirus in Pakistan during the last 24 hours.

In a tweet, the NCOC said that 59,343 tests were conducted during the said period and positivity ratio remained 12.93 percent. It said that 961 patients were in critical condition.

Around 786,027 coronavirus vaccines were administered last day mounting the total number of the vaccines administered across Pakistan to 170,649,149.

Read more: Students below 12 years to attend schools thrice a week: Sindh govt

The Balochistan Home Department on Friday also issued a new advisory for people viewing spread of coronavirus cases in the province.

According to the fresh restrictions, maximum 500 people would be allowed to participate in an outdoor event, while 300 people would be allowed to participate in an indoor gathering.

Travelling in public transport will be allowed with maximum 70 per cent occupancy of seats, whereas people holding vaccination cards would be allowed to travel through trains with maximum 80 per cent occupancy of seats.

The home department announced that only vaccinated people would be permitted to enter cinema halls, parks or shrines. These restrictions would be applicable till January 31.

A day ago, the Sindh secretary of education had announced that students below 12 years would attend schools thrice a week with 50 per cent attendance across the province.

Read more: Coronavirus active cases drop in Balochistan: Operation cell

Bol News had reported that students above 12 years would take their regular classes with 100 per cent attendance. However, it will be obligatory for them to get themselves vaccinated before February 1. They would be allowed to attend educational classes if they had received at least one shot of the coronavirus vaccine, said the secretary.

