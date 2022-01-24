24-member delegation of under-training ASsP visits Lahore Police headquarters

The delegation was delivered a detailed briefing on the operational working of Lahore Police and its different units. Image: File

LAHORE: A 24-member delegation of under-training Assistant Superintendents of Police (ASsP) belonging to 48th Common led by Director Central Planning and Training Unit (CPTU) National Police Academy, DIG Babar Sarfraz, visited the office of Lahore Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) office on Monday.

CPTU Course Commander SSP Umar Riaz Cheema and seven female under-training ASsP were also part of the delegation which also called on Security Division DIG Mehboob Rasheed and other senior police officers of Lahore District.

Investigation SSP Imran Kishwar, Operations SSP Capt(R) Mustansar Feroze, Administration SSP Atif Nazir, Discipline SSP Ejaz Rashid, and other senior officers welcomed the delegates.

The visitors were delivered a detailed briefing on the operational working of Lahore Police and its different units including Operations and Investigation Wing, Security Division, Traffic Management System, CIA, AVLS, Dolphin Squad, PRU, and Gender Crime Cell. Operations and Investigation SSPs both briefed the delegation regarding Lahore Police’s development projects, smart and citizens centric community policing based initiatives, e- police governance applications including Welfare Eye, Triple One System, Hotel and Travel Eye, reforms in the various fields as well as law and order situation.

Read more: Lahore police retrieve house of citizen from land grabbers

Speaking on the occasion, Security Division DIG said that Lahore is a megacity of the region comprising around 15 million people and Lahore Police are striving hard to render the best possible services to the citizens despite limited available resources and manpower.

We have been facing multitasking challenges during performance of duty including maintenance of law and order situation, providing foolproof security to the citizens, and crime control, Rasheed added.

Lahore Police have also introduced the latest technology to provide online police-related services to the citizens at Police Facilitation Centres as well as Traffic Learner Booths.

Lahore Police have been reorganising its resources to enhance the quality of its service delivery including crime control through capacity building of the police force and introduction of E-police initiatives including electronic devices, CCTV cameras, biometric machines, and gadgets having technical support of Punjab Safe Cities Authority for monitoring purpose, DIG Security further apprised the delegation.

Read more: Lahore police clueless about killers of four family members

The senior police officers from Lahore Police expressed best wishes for the successful professional career of the under-training police officers and said that Lahore Police in collaboration of Punjab Safe Cities Authority, district government, and allied departments have been playing a pivotal role to provide maximum protection and best possible facilities to the citizens with joint operational strategies.

The delegation also visited different sections of the CCPO office including Welfare Eye, Complaint Cell, Triple One System, and reviewed the working of the officers and staff there.

The delegation expressed pleasure over the technology-based services provided to the citizens and police employees’ families at CCPO office. Security Division DIG presented flower bouquets and souvenirs to the delegation members from Lahore Police whereas a trainee ASP also presented the DIG Security with the souvenir from National Police Academy.