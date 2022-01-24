Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

24th Jan, 2022. 06:16 pm

24-member delegation of under-training ASsP visits Lahore Police headquarters

Web Desk BOL News

24th Jan, 2022. 06:16 pm

The delegation was delivered a detailed briefing on the operational working of Lahore Police and its different units. Image: File

LAHORE: A 24-member delegation of under-training Assistant Superintendents of Police (ASsP) belonging to 48th Common led by Director Central Planning and Training Unit (CPTU) National Police Academy, DIG Babar Sarfraz, visited the office of Lahore Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) office on Monday.

CPTU Course Commander SSP Umar Riaz Cheema and seven female under-training ASsP were also part of the delegation which also called on Security Division DIG Mehboob Rasheed and other senior police officers of Lahore District.

Investigation SSP Imran Kishwar, Operations SSP Capt(R) Mustansar Feroze, Administration SSP Atif Nazir, Discipline SSP Ejaz Rashid, and other senior officers welcomed the delegates.

The visitors were delivered a detailed briefing on the operational working of Lahore Police and its different units including Operations and Investigation Wing, Security Division, Traffic Management System, CIA, AVLS, Dolphin Squad, PRU, and Gender Crime Cell. Operations and Investigation SSPs both briefed the delegation regarding Lahore Police’s development projects, smart and citizens centric community policing based initiatives, e- police governance applications including Welfare Eye, Triple One System, Hotel and Travel Eye, reforms in the various fields as well as law and order situation.

Read more: Lahore police retrieve house of citizen from land grabbers

Speaking on the occasion, Security Division DIG said that Lahore is a megacity of the region comprising around 15 million people and Lahore Police are striving hard to render the best possible services to the citizens despite limited available resources and manpower.

We have been facing multitasking challenges during performance of duty including maintenance of law and order situation, providing foolproof security to the citizens, and crime control, Rasheed added.

Lahore Police have also introduced the latest technology to provide online police-related services to the citizens at Police Facilitation Centres as well as Traffic Learner Booths.

Lahore Police have been reorganising its resources to enhance the quality of its service delivery including crime control through capacity building of the police force and introduction of E-police initiatives including electronic devices, CCTV cameras, biometric machines, and gadgets having technical support of Punjab Safe Cities Authority for monitoring purpose, DIG Security further apprised the delegation.

Read more: Lahore police clueless about killers of four family members

The senior police officers from Lahore Police expressed best wishes for the successful professional career of the under-training police officers and said that Lahore Police in collaboration of Punjab Safe Cities Authority, district government, and allied departments have been playing a pivotal role to provide maximum protection and best possible facilities to the citizens with joint operational strategies.

The delegation also visited different sections of the CCPO office including Welfare Eye, Complaint Cell, Triple One System, and reviewed the working of the officers and staff there.

The delegation expressed pleasure over the technology-based services provided to the citizens and police employees’ families at CCPO office. Security Division DIG presented flower bouquets and souvenirs to the delegation members from Lahore Police whereas a trainee ASP also presented the DIG Security with the souvenir from National Police Academy.

Read More

3 hours ago
Prosperity of farmers equivalent to country's prosperity, says Bilawal

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto said they could not tolerate...
3 hours ago
'All the best': PM congratulates Justice Ayesha on becoming SC's first woman judge

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday congratulated and wished Justice Ayesha...
3 hours ago
UAE Crown Prince strongly condemns recent terrorist attack in Lahore

ISLAMABAD: Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the...
4 hours ago
How To Register For Ehsaas Labour Program 2022, Apply Online

With the Ehsaas Labour Program 2022, the Government of Pakistan has chosen...
4 hours ago
Shahzad Akbar resigns as PM’s adviser on accountability, interior

ISLAMABAD: In the latest development, Mirza Shahzad Akbar on Monday resigned as...
4 hours ago
Marriyum Aurangzeb says PM's address was of a man 'lustful of power'

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb on Monday said that the...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

Vivo S12
59 seconds ago
Vivo S12, Vivo S12 Pro launch, price in Pakistan and specifications

Vivo S12 and Vivo S12 Pro were launched in Pakistan. Both phones...
gulab jamun
5 mins ago
Watch: A food blogger trying gulab jamun pakoda from a street vendor

We've seen some very weird street food combos, ranging from Oreo and...
Katrina Kaif
9 mins ago
Fact Check: Are These Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal’s honeymoon pictures?

Everyone's hearts were racing when Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal finally made...
Aishwarya Rai
9 mins ago
Iconic Aishwarya Rai in her teenage days!

Actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has done it all, from winning Miss World in 1994...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600
Advertisement