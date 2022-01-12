92,845 bags of urea seized during anti-smuggling actions, PM told

Prime Minister Imran Khan chairs a high-level follow-up meeting to review supply and demand of fertilizer in country, in Islamabad on Wednesday. Image: APP

Prime Minister Imran Khan in Islamabad on Wednesday directed for ensuring the supply of fertilizer to farmers and asked the authorities concerned not to show any leniency towards the elements involved in profiteering and hoarding.

The prime minister, chairing a high-level follow-up meeting to review supply and demand of fertilizer in the country, said the hoarding of fertilizer could adversely affect the crop production for Rabi season.

Regarding the anti-smuggling measures, the meeting was informed that 92,845 bags of urea have been confiscated by provincial governments of Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan that were being smuggled.

The prime minister said that the PTI government had introduced farmer friendly policies for the first time in the country’s history as they were the backbone of Pakistan’s economy.

He directed for launching an effective public awareness campaign to dispel the rumors about urea shortage.

The meeting was informed that an average fertilizer supply of 19,000 metric tons per day was ensured during last week and an additional 1,000 MT/day has been added.

It was informed that the federal cabinet had approved the import of 100,000 MT of Urea from China on the government-to-government basis at almost half price from the current international market rate.

A dedicated monitoring cell in the Ministry of Industries is monitoring the fertilizer situation that has helped in urea tracing and price control.

Federal ministers Shaukat Fayaz Tareen, Makhdoom Khusro Bakhtiar and Syed Fakhar Imam, Minister of State Farrukh Habib, SAPM Dr Shehbaz Gill, executives from fertilizer manufacturing companies and senior officers attended the meeting. Chief Secretaries of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa joined via video link.