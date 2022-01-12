Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

12th Jan, 2022. 08:48 pm

92,845 bags of urea seized during anti-smuggling actions, PM told

Prime Minister Imran Khan chairs a high-level follow-up meeting to review supply and demand of fertilizer in country, in Islamabad on Wednesday. Image: APP

Prime Minister Imran Khan in Islamabad on Wednesday directed for ensuring the supply of fertilizer to farmers and asked the authorities concerned not to show any leniency towards the elements involved in profiteering and hoarding.

The prime minister, chairing a high-level follow-up meeting to review supply and demand of fertilizer in the country, said the hoarding of fertilizer could adversely affect the crop production for Rabi season.

Read more: Good news: Jirga of Diamer, Kohistan elders settle Thor and Harban tribe dispute

Regarding the anti-smuggling measures, the meeting was informed that 92,845 bags of urea have been confiscated by provincial governments of Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan that were being smuggled.

The prime minister said that the PTI government had introduced farmer friendly policies for the first time in the country’s history as they were the backbone of Pakistan’s economy.

He directed for launching an effective public awareness campaign to dispel the rumors about urea shortage.

The meeting was informed that an average fertilizer supply of 19,000 metric tons per day was ensured during last week and an additional 1,000 MT/day has been added.

It was informed that the federal cabinet had approved the import of 100,000 MT of Urea from China on the government-to-government basis at almost half price from the current international market rate.

Read more: People involved in artificial shortage of urea will not be spared, warns PM Imran

A dedicated monitoring cell in the Ministry of Industries is monitoring the fertilizer situation that has helped in urea tracing and price control.

Federal ministers Shaukat Fayaz Tareen, Makhdoom Khusro Bakhtiar and Syed Fakhar Imam, Minister of State Farrukh Habib, SAPM Dr Shehbaz Gill, executives from fertilizer manufacturing companies and senior officers attended the meeting. Chief Secretaries of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa joined via video link.

 

Read More

2 hours ago
JI following MQM-P’s footsteps by following divisiveness for political gains: Saeed Ghani

KARACHI: Sindh Information and Labor Minister Saeed Ghani said on Wednesday that...
2 hours ago
LHC seeks report about inmates rotting in jails for non-payment of fines

Lahore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday sought a comprehensive report from the...
2 hours ago
Lahore Police arrest shooters involved in attack on MPA Bilal Yasin

LAHORE: Lahore Police on Wednesday arrested shooters involved in the attack on...
2 hours ago
State to Pursue Prosecution in Usman Mirza Harassment Case

Barrister Maleeka Bokhari, a member of the ruling PTI and Parliamentary Secretary...
2 hours ago
Shehbaz challenges FIA’s probe into money laundering case in Lahore High Court

Opposition Leader in National Assembly and President Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Shehbaz...
3 hours ago
Maulana Fazal, Shehbaz Sharif assert 'Mehngai march' has become inevitable

Opposition Leader in the National Assembly (NA), Shehbaz Sharif, and Pakistan Democratic...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

2 mins ago
Milind Soman’s wife Ankita Konwar shares a glimpse of their quarantine life

Milind Soman and his wife Ankita Konwar had previously tested positive for...
Usman Mirza Case
9 mins ago
Usman Mirza case: Why did victims back off from case?

ISLAMABAD: The female victim of the Islamabad couple harassment case withdrew her...
Australian researchers find a new approach to break bacterial antibiotic resistance
13 mins ago
Australian researchers find a new approach to break bacterial antibiotic resistance

SYDNEY, Jan. 12 (Xinhua) -- An Australian-led international research team has unlocked...
Guardians of the Galaxy releasing on Xbox, PlayStation and PC
14 mins ago
James Gunn calls Guardian of the Galaxy Vol 3: ‘It’s a hard road’

Guardian of the Galaxy Vol 2 was released in theatres five years...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600