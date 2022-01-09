About 700 vehicles evacuated from Murree last night: Shahbaz Gill

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Political Communication Dr Shahbaz Gill on Sunday said around 700 vehicles were evacuated from Murree last night and all major highways in Murree had been cleared for traffic.

“Rawalpindi police, district administration, Pakistan Army men and our locals remained active throughout the night,” he tweeted adding that roads for traffic entering the hill town from Rawalpindi and Islamabad would remain closed on Sunday too.

مری کی تمام مین شاہراہوں کو ٹریفک کے لیے کلیئر کر دیا گیا ہے۔ مری سے رات گئے 600 سے 700 گاڑیوں کو نکالا گیا، راولپنڈی پولیس، ضلعی انتظامیہ،پاک فوج کے جوان اور ہمارے مقامی لوگ رات بھر متحرک رہے۔راولپنڈی اسلام آباد سے مری آنے والے راستوں پر پولیس موجود ہے، راستے آج بھی بند رہیں گے pic.twitter.com/Bdr5QOOO2H — Dr. Shahbaz GiLL (@SHABAZGIL) January 9, 2022

In a video from Murree, Shahbaz Gill showed how the local administration was helping citizens to safely evacuate from Murree. He said there was traffic congestion because people had left their vehicles on roads and it was taking some time to clear the roads, however the traffic was still moving no matter if it was at a snail’s pace.

The city policy officer, regional police officer, commissioner and deputy commissioner were also present on this occasion. Some areas were facing power outages.

Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrrukh Habib on Sunday said the rescue and relief operation was underway to evacuate stranded tourists in Murree.

“Expressway (N-75) from Murree to Islamabad has been cleared for traffic,” he said talking to local news channel.