Web Desk BOL News

09th Jan, 2022. 10:37 am

About 700 vehicles evacuated from Murree last night: Shahbaz Gill

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Political Communication Dr Shahbaz Gill. Image: Shahbaz Gill/ Twitter

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Political Communication Dr Shahbaz Gill on Sunday said around 700 vehicles were evacuated from Murree last night and all major highways in Murree had been cleared for traffic.

“Rawalpindi police, district administration, Pakistan Army men and our locals remained active throughout the night,” he tweeted adding that roads for traffic entering the hill town from Rawalpindi and Islamabad would remain closed on Sunday too.

Read more: Rescue, relief operation underway to evacuate stranded tourists in Murree

In a video from Murree, Shahbaz Gill showed how the local administration was helping citizens to safely evacuate from Murree. He said there was traffic congestion because people had left their vehicles on roads and it was taking some time to clear the roads, however the traffic was still moving no matter if it was at a snail’s pace.

The city policy officer, regional police officer, commissioner and deputy commissioner were also present on this occasion. Some areas were facing power outages.

Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrrukh Habib on Sunday said the rescue and relief operation was underway to evacuate stranded tourists in Murree.

Read more: How to survive in case you get stranded in your car during a snowstorm

“Expressway (N-75) from Murree to Islamabad has been cleared for traffic,” he said talking to local news channel.

He said rescue teams were busy to provide food, warm clothes, blankets and other necessities to the stranded tourists.

