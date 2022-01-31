Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Staff Reporter BOL News

31st Jan, 2022. 11:50 pm

AD&SJ dismisses Meera’s plea, upholds family court verdict

A court of Additional District and Sessions Judge (AD&SJ) on Monday dismissed the appeal of actress Meera and upheld the decision of family court wherein her marriage certificate with a businessman Attiqur Rehman was declared valid.

However, Meera had already secured a decree for dissolution of marriage (Khula) from a family court.

In May 2018, the family court judge, Babar Nadeem had observed that the case for jactitation of marriage moved by Meera nine years ago was not based on truth and she was wife of the defendant (Rehman). “The nikhanama is lawfully registered,” the judge said.

Read more: More stars join in the protest over the ban on Javed Iqbal

He noted that the testimony of witnesses revealed that a house in DHA Lahore had become bone of contention between the couple and they resorted to criminal and civil litigation against each other for the last 10 years.

The judge observed that the couple could not live anymore like husband and wife due to bitterness of their relation. “Therefore, the nikhanama in question is hereby declared cancelled,” the judge added.

Meera through counsel had pleaded that Rehman prepared a fake nikahnama showing her as his wife only to grab her property.

The actress said she had no relation with Rehman but he had been blackmailing her by claiming to be her husband. She alleged that the nikhanama ‘prepared’ by the defendant was not verified by the union council concerned. She asked the court to declare the impugned marriage certificate a fake one.

Separately, Rehman had filed a private complaint before a judicial magistrate against Meera accusing her of committing a crime by contracting marriage with Captain Naveed as she was still his (petitioner) wife.

Read more: Famous Author Nemrah Ahmed expressed her displeasure over Aye-Musht-e-Khaak

He said Meera wedded to Naveed without dissolution of her previous marriage. He further accused Meera of occupying his house in DHA.

However, the magistrate allowing an application of Meera had halted proceedings of the complaint till decision of the family court.

